‘Bigg Boss 18’: Rajat Dalal Gets In A Scuffle With Avinash Mishra

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) The tempers of 'Bigg Boss 18' housemates are soaring everyday and contestants are seen getting nastier with each other every passing day.

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 18', Rajat Dalal will be seen losing his cool on contestant Avinash Mishra after the latter interferes in an argument between Rajat and the“Time God” Vivian D'Sena.

In a promo of the show, Rajat and Avinash are seen getting into an ugly physical fight and are stopped by Eisha Singh, Digvijay Singh Rathee and Arfeen Khan. The fight begins after Vivian asks Rajat as to why he did not distribute food equally amongst all housemates while he was in jail.

Rajat is heard telling Vivian to speak for himself after which the television star fires back by saying that he prefers teaching people a lesson than just speaking.

After, which Rajat touches Vivian's shoulder and is heard saying that he can do whatever he wants as many come like Vivian.

This irks the actor, who says that he will leave him to the exit door.

The fight gets all heated up after Avinash interferes and Rajat ends up calling him a“chela”. Avinash then says that Rajat is scared of him and the two end up getting into a scuffle. Digvijay, Arfeen and Eisha try to intervene to stop the quarrel. Eisha ends up falling on the floor and hurting herself.

The promo ends with Vivian is heard saying those who cannot behave in a civilised manner can leave the show and that nobody is allowed to abuse anyone.

The upcoming episode will also be having a nomination task, where Vivian will have the rights to vote for names, whom he wants to be ousted. Going by the promo, Rajat, Shrutika, Chahat Panday and Sara Arfeen Khan are among the eight names he will be nominating.

The show, which commenced on October 6.“Bigg Boss 18” had evicted contestants such as Shehzada Dhami, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Hemlata Sharma, Muskan Bamne and Nyrraa Banerjee.

Currently the show has housemates, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash, Chum Darang, Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Mishra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Shehzada Dhami, Alice Kaushik, and Arfeen Khan.