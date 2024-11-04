The Afrodescendant Nation Champions Reparations United's Upcoming 'Voices For Reparatory Justice Guidebook'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Akilah MukarramCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Afrodescendant Nation is proud to announce its significant contribution to the upcoming 'Voices for Reparatory Justice Guidebook', created by Reparations United, now being distributed. This initiative shines a spotlight on the urgent need for reparatory justice and advocates for the establishment of a Reparations Commission dedicated to studying and developing proposals for reparations for African Americans.In a powerful display of unity, several organizations have rallied to support the ADN Voices for Reparatory Justice Letter , which has been sent directly to Vice President Kamala Harris. This movement is bolstered by a dynamic social media campaign urging Vice President Harris to advocate for President Joe Biden to sign an Executive Order that would establish a Commission on Reparations tasked with examining the lasting impacts of slavery and crafting a comprehensive plan for reparations. Kamm Howard, founder of Reparations United and Coordinator of the 'Voices for Reparatory Justice Guidebook', emphasized the collective resolve of organizations demanding that politicians“EARN THE BLACK VOTE.” This sentiment resonates strongly within our communities as we call for meaningful change.In a strong commitment to this cause, Dr. Akilah Mukarram , President of the Afrodescendant Nation, recently mailed the ADN Voices for Reparatory Justice Letter to Vice President Harris' office at the White House via FedEx. This action underscores our dedication to advocating for justice, equity, self-determination, and reparations for Afrodescendants across the nation.“The time for reparative justice is now,” stated Dr. Mukarram.“Our efforts reflect the voices of countless individuals who seek acknowledgment, accountability, and action regarding the injustices faced by our Afrodescendant communities. Together, we can ignite the change we need.”As part of our ongoing commitment to reparative justice, we are excited to announce the ADN Plebiscite Reparations Vote Marathon. This event will mobilize our communities and elevate our call for justice. We invite all Afrodescendants to participate and make their voices heard in this critical moment. To cast your vote, text the word“Reparations” to 1-877-506-2184.Additionally, we encourage our supporters to contribute to our cause. Your donations are vital in helping us advance our initiatives for reparations and justice. To make a donation, please visit or use CashApp at $Adnunity1.Your voice matters. Let's unite in our call for justice and support the initiatives that pave the way for reparations and recognition. For more information about the Afrodescendant Nation, the Plebiscite Reparations Vote, and how you can get involved, visit or contact us at ....Together, we can create a future rooted in justice and equity for all Afrodescendants. Click the following link to join the Election Day Livestream .

