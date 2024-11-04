Wolf River Electric Celebrates 10 Years Of Powering A Greener Future From Isanti, MN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wolf River Logo

Wolf River Celebrating 10 Years!

Wolf River Solar Installation

- Justin Nielsen, GM and Co-Founder of Wolf River ElectricISANTI, MN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks a significant milestone for Wolf River Electric as we celebrate 10 years of leading the charge in energy! From our roots in Isanti, MN, we have grown into a formidable force in the green energy industry with over 200 dedicated employees. Over the past decade, we have proudly provided renewable energy solutions to more than 1,000 commercial and 5,000 residential clients, collectively producing over 60 megawatts of clean power.Impacting the Planet, One Watt at a TimeProducing 60 megawatts of renewable energy means we're saving the planet from approximately 90,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions every year. That's akin to planting over 1.4 million trees or removing 19,000 cars from the road annually. Imagine a cleaner, healthier world where nature can flourish, and communities breathe easier-this is the future Wolf River Electric is committed to building.A Word from Our Leadership“Reaching this 10-year milestone is a testament to the incredible team we've built and the trust our clients have placed in us,” said Justin Nielsen, GM and Co-Founder of Wolf River Electric.“We started in Isanti with a vision to make renewable energy accessible, and now, with over 200 passionate employees, we're proud to say that vision is powering thousands of homes and businesses. The journey has been inspiring, and we're just getting started!”A Decade of Progress, a Future of PossibilitiesAs we reflect on our journey, from small beginnings to becoming an industry leader, our mission remains clear: to drive positive environmental change, one solar panel at a time. Here's to the next 10 years and beyond, as we continue to innovate and inspire a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable world.About Wolf River ElectricFounded ten years ago by a dedicated group of friends, Wolf River Electric combines grassroots passion with industry expertise. The team of knowledgeable and professional staff, along with highly trained technicians, excels in designing, installing, and maintaining residential and commercial solar power systems. Headquartered in Minnesota, they are committed to exceeding customer expectations and delivering exceptional green-energy services as they serve home and business owners in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.Wolf River Electric provides the highest quality solar installations and an unsurpassed customer experience. They install the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce or eliminate customer's monthly electric bills.# # #

