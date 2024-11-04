Minute's Silence For Spain Before UEFA Matches

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Lausanne: A minute's silence will be observed before this week's European club matches "in memory of the victims" of devastating floods in the Spanish region of Valencia, announced on Monday.

"UEFA will hold a moment of silence at all club competition matches this week in memory of the of the deadly floods in Valencia and all those impacted in the region and beyond," European football's governing body said.

Champions League matches, including holders versus AC Milan in Spain, will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Europa League and the Conference League fixtures on Thursday.

Deadly flash floods in eastern Spain which have killed at least 217, had already impacted La Liga fixtures last weekend.

Madrid's La Liga match at Valencia was postponed as was the league game between Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano.

At the opening of the Catalan derby, Barcelona and Espanyol players observed a minute's silence.

Barcelona announced they will auction players' jerseys to raise funds for the victims.

The Spanish federation had already postponed several midweek Copa del Rey first round matches including Valencia's game against Parla Escuela.