Umerov Urges Veterans To Join Reform Of Armed Forces Provision System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Rustem Umerov has called on veterans, who now number nearly one million, to participate in the reform of the provision system of the of Ukraine.

Umerov announced this on Facebook.

"Today, nearly one million veterans live in Ukraine, returning to civilian life after defending our nation. People with invaluable combat experience who were also professionals in civilian life. We invite them to join in reforming the provision system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Non-Lethal Defense Agency (DOT) welcomes veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war who are eager to apply their experience in transforming our army," Umerov wrote.

During a two-month recruitment campaign, veterans will have the opportunity to participate in an open competition, select their preferred area of activity, and complete basic training for logistics personnel.

"Our core values - openness, people-centeredness, professionalism, and integrity - will be prioritized in the selection process and throughout their work in the team," the minister emphasized, adding that interested candidates need to fill in an application on the official DOT website by December 15, 2024.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is expanding employment opportunities in the field of demining and land clearance, specifically for veterans and individuals with disabilities.