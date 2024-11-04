Indonesia And Russia Forge New Naval Ties In Historic Joint Exercise

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Indonesia and Russia launched their first-ever joint naval drills on November 4, 2024. The five-day exercise, named Orruda 2024, takes place in the Sea near Surabaya.



This event marks a significant shift in Indonesia's foreign policy under new President Prabowo Subianto. Prabowo, inaugurated on October 20, 2024, aims to strengthen Indonesia 's global relationships.



The exercise involves warships and weapons systems from both nations. Russia sent three corvette-class warships, a medium tanker, a helicopter, and a tugboat. The drills focus on war-style operations and include harbor and sea phases.



Additionally, they aim to improve readiness and cooperation between the two navies. This collaboration stems from a 2018 agreement between Indonesian and Russian naval officials.



Prabowo's approach to foreign policy differs from his predecessor's. He seeks to engage with various global powers while maintaining Indonesia's non-aligned stance.







However, this strategy aims to enhance Indonesia's influence on the world stage. The joint exercise has attracted international attention.



Some view it as a challenge to Western efforts to isolate Russia . Others see it as Indonesia's attempt to balance its relationships with different countries.

Indonesia-Russia Naval Exercises

Russia benefits from this partnership by demonstrating its continued relevance in Southeast Asia. For Indonesia, the drills offer a chance to gain experience with advanced naval technologies.



The country also hopes to improve its ability to maintain Russian-made military equipment. Indonesia's decision to hold these exercises reflects its pragmatic approach to foreign relations.



The country continues to conduct military drills with other nations, including the United States. This balanced strategy aims to maximize Indonesia's autonomy in international affairs.



In addition, Prabowo's foreign policy goals extend beyond military cooperation. He has expressed interest in joining the BRICS group of emerging economies.



The president also proposed a peace plan for the Ukraine conflict, showcasing Indonesia's diplomatic ambitions. As Prabowo's presidency unfolds, observers will watch how he navigates complex geopolitical waters.



The joint naval exercises with Russia represent just one piece of Indonesia's evolving foreign policy puzzle. This event signals Indonesia's intent to play a more active role in global affairs.

