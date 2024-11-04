Raisbeck Engineering Inc. And Cies Inc. Announce New Caravan Fuel Quantity System Upgrade

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Raisbeck Engineering logo

CiES Logo

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raisbeck Engineering Inc. and CiES Inc. are excited to announce a new solution for improved quantity indication for the Cessna Caravan. Raisbeck and CiES are working to jointly deliver new fuel quantity probes that offer enhanced reliability and durability.

"Our leadership in developing fuel quantity probes prioritizes the delivery of accurate, safe, and reliable fuel level readings," said Scott Philiben, President of CiES Inc. "Expanding the availability of our solution for the Cessna Caravan will give more operators fuel quantity information they can trust."

Raisbeck's established position as a supplier of innovative products that enhance the capability and utility of industry-leading aircraft platforms makes for an ideal collaboration in getting new product to market.

Nick Lyle, Vice President of Sales at Raisbeck, added,

"Our customers have told us that they are excited to access new fuel quantity probes for the Caravan. We will provide a solution that will dramatically improve the system reliability, reducing maintenance costs and downtime."

Sales of the new fuel quantity probes are set to begin in Q1 2025. Contact your Raisbeck dealer or [email protected] for more information.

About Raisbeck Engineering Inc.

Raisbeck Engineering is a renowned leader in aircraft performance improvements. With a rich history of innovation, Raisbeck Engineering develops and certifies modifications for a wide range of aircraft, enhancing their capabilities, efficiency, and overall performance. For more information, please visit

About CiES Inc.

Established in 2012, CiES is now the largest supplier of aviation fuel quantity probes and senders. They are the recognized leader in the design, development, certification, and manufacture of electronic sensor solutions for original equipment manufacturers, as well as direct-to-market consumer products. Through the creative application of cutting-edge technologies, CiES creates complex end-to-end solutions. This is a company that is changing the game in aviation technology and revolutionizing the way we navigate the skies. Aiming at future growth and innovation, CiES is pushing the boundaries of what is possible. For more information, please visit



SOURCE Raisbeck Engineering, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED