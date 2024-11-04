All Hands And Hearts Activates Local Team In Response To Devastating Flooding In Spain

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VALENCIA, Spain, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Hands and Hearts (AHAH) , a non-profit organization that provides community-inspired, volunteer-powered disaster relief to international communities, has activated a local Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) in response to devastating flooding in Valencia following a powerful storm known as a "DANA."

DANA is a Spanish acronym for a weather event where a pocket of cold, low-pressure air breaks away from usual high-altitude wind patterns. In this instance, the air pocket moved lower and met warmer, humid air near the ground, fueled by Mediterranean Sea temperatures that were 3-4°C above normal for this time of year. Over 500 mm of rain fell in under eight hours – equivalent to a year's rainfall in the region.

These heavy rains caused unprecedented flash flooding that disrupted transportation networks, with major highways, railways and metro lines shut down, isolating several areas in and around the city. Tragically, over 200 lives have been lost across multiple regions, including Valencia and nearby Castilla-La Mancha. Access to critical supplies is currently extremely limited, including access to clean drinking water. AHAH is actively coordinating with local authorities and community leaders to assess the most pressing immediate needs, focusing on essential resources and relief efforts for the coming days.

"With flooding on this scale, communities are in urgent need of help to muck out properties, clear debris and restore essential services," said Jess Thompson, CEO of All Hands and Hearts. "Our team has mobilized quickly and working alongside local partners to bring swift support to those affected."

AHAH proudly maintains its 4-star rating, the highest awarded by Charity Navigator, for the tenth consecutive year.

This rating is a testament to its commitment to transparency and efficiency, assuring donors that 95% of every dollar contributed goes directly toward global relief efforts.

Donations are crucial to enabling quick and effective responses to disasters like the Valencia floods, helping AHAH bring relief and hope to affected communities around the world. Please consider donating or sharing AHAH's Spain Flood Relief

to support this work directly.

