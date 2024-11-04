Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strong demand for MPC residential land and impressive performance across the portfolio solidify positive full-year outlook with upgraded guidance in all segments THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE: HHH) (the“Company,”“HHH,” or“we”) today announced operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The financial statements, exhibits, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the attached Appendix and the Supplemental Information, as available through the Investors section of our website, provide further detail of these results. Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Net income from continuing operations per diluted share of $1.95 compared to $0.64 in the prior-year

Master Planned Community (MPC) EBT of $145 million sets a new quarterly record-driven by a 184% year-over-year increase in residential land sales revenue at an average price of $1 million per acre-and contributed to a $30 million increase in the full-year MPC EBT guidance mid-point to $330 million

Total Operating Assets NOI of $65 million was up 8% year-over-year-led by strong office and multi-family performance-and contributed to a $2 million increase in the full-year NOI guidance mid-point to $257 million

Contracted to sell 29 condominium units in Ward Village® and The Woodlands®-representing $57 million of future revenue

Completed the spinoff of Seaport Entertainment Group on July 31, 2024, providing increased focus on HHH's real estate operations and MPC development going forward Subsequent to quarter end, Victoria Place®-the 7th condominium tower in Ward Village-was completed with increased guidance expectations for condo sales revenue of $760 million at ~27.5% gross margins “Howard Hughes continued to defy the market's national narrative in the third quarter, producing outstanding financial results-including record MPC EBT-across our entire portfolio of world class assets which ultimately contributed to increased full-year guidance in each of our segments,” commented David R. O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Hughes.“In the quarter, we also completed our transformative spinoff of Seaport Entertainment, embarking on a new chapter as a pure-play real estate company. With a streamlined portfolio and refined strategic focus on the development of our world-class master planned communities, we anticipate many exciting opportunities for growth and incremental value creation in the years to come. “In our MPC segment, we delivered record quarterly EBT of $145 million as homebuilder demand for incremental acreage remained at elevated levels. During the quarter, we closed on the sale of 191 residential acres at an impressive average price of $1 million per acre-representing a strong 13% year-over-year pricing increase. With this incredible pace of land sales and pricing, as well as a solid new home market and low inventories of vacant lots in our MPCs, we anticipate continued momentum for additional land sales going forward. As a result, we have meaningfully raised our 2024 full-year MPC EBT guidance range by $30 million to a new mid-point of $330 million. “In Operating Assets, we delivered strong 8% year-over-year NOI growth, with solid gains in our office and multi-family portfolios. In office, we continued to benefit from expiring rent abatements in The Woodlands and Summerlin® which are the result of remarkable leasing performance in recent years. In multi-family, we achieved a second consecutive quarter of record NOI driven by incremental lease-up at our newest properties, as well as by continued strong demand at our stabilized assets which are almost entirely full. For the full year, we now expect record Operating Assets NOI-including the contribution from joint ventures-of approximately $257 million, up $2 million compared to our previous guidance. “In Strategic Developments, pre-sales for our future condominium developments in Hawai'i and Texas continued at a solid pace with 29 units contracted during the quarter, bringing our inventory of available units to 88% pre-sold. In early November, subsequent to quarter end, we delivered Victoria Place-our seventh completed condominium tower in Hawai'i. Closings for this project will begin this week, and we expect to achieve approximately $760 million of condo revenue, representing the highest revenue achieved on any tower in the history of Ward Village. In Texas, we recently broke ground on The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands. This ultra-luxury condo development on the shores of Lake Woodlands has seen incredible demand since its launch with pre-sales achieving a record price per square-foot for the Houston market. “And finally, we closed on our first sale of Municipal Utility District (MUD) receivables in Bridgeland® during the quarter, allowing us to create a liquidity mechanism to further enhance our self-funding model. We used the proceeds to significantly pay down Bridgeland's line of credit, allowing us to expand our borrowing capacity, which improves our liquidity and provides greater optionality for the future. Looking forward, we are exploring opportunities to continue improving our liquidity by accelerating the monetization of other MUD receivables.” Click Here : Third Quarter 2024 Howard Hughes Quarterly Spotlight Video

Click Here : Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Webcast Financial Highlights Total Company

HHH reported net income from continuing operations of $96.5 million, or $1.95 per diluted share in the quarter, compared to $32.1 million or $0.64 per diluted share in the prior-year period. This improvement was primarily driven by increased MPC residential land sales, improved NOI performance from Operating Assets, and the final settlement of the construction defect dispute at Waiea in Ward Village.

The Company continues to maintain a strong liquidity position with $400.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, $1.5 billion of undrawn lender commitment available to be drawn for property development, and limited near-term debt maturities. On July 31, 2024, HHH completed the spinoff of Seaport Entertainment Group Inc. (SEG), with holders of HHH common stock receiving one share of SEG common stock for every nine shares of HHH common stock. All current and historical net income and losses related to SEG are reflected in discontinued operations in the Company's financial statements.

MPC

MPC EBT of $144.8 million represented a new quarterly all-time high for HHH, increasing 71% compared to $84.8 million in the prior-year period.

The average price per acre of residential land sold was approximately $1.0 million during the quarter, up 13% year-over-year, and the second-highest quarterly result in HHH history.

MPC land sales of $198.2 million increased $122.9 million year-over-year, primarily due to 129 acres of superpad sales in Summerlin at an average price per acre of $1.3 million, compared to 39 acres of superpad sales at the same average price in the prior year.

In TeravalisTM, 18 acres of residential land in Floreo were sold at a strong average price per acre of $762,000.

Builder price participation declined $6.3 million year-over-year as fewer homes were closed with sales prices over the predetermined breakpoints, driven in part by higher prices per acre achieved on land sold to homebuilders in recent years. MPC equity earnings were $0.4 million-representing a $13.9 million year-over-year decrease-primarily related to the successful sellout of clubhouse condominium units at The Summit during the prior-year period. Operating Assets

Total Operating Assets NOI-including the contribution from unconsolidated ventures-totaled $64.8 million in the quarter. This represented an 8% increase compared to $60.0 million in the prior-year period.

Office NOI of $31.8 million increased 9% year-over-year primarily due to abatement expirations and improved lease-up in The Woodlands and Summerlin. During the quarter, 114,000 square feet of new or expanded office leases were executed, and the stabilized office portfolio was 88% leased at quarter end.

Multi-family NOI of $15.9 million-a new quarterly all-time high for HHH- increased 15% compared to the prior-year period primarily due to continued lease-up and improved performance at Marlow in Downtown Columbia®, Tanager Echo in Summerlin, and Starling at Bridgeland. At quarter end, the stabilized multi-family portfolio was 95% leased. Retail NOI of $13.0 million increased 2% year-over-year primarily due to improved occupancy in the ground floor retail at Juniper and Marlow in Downtown Columbia. At quarter end, the retail portfolio was 94% leased. Strategic Developments

In Hawai'i, contracted to sell 20 units representing $31.2 million of future revenue at The Launiu-HHH's 11th tower in Ward Village which commenced pre-sales in February. Pre-sales to date have been strong with 55% of the units already pre-sold at quarter end.

Contracted to sell four condos at The Park Ward Village® and Kalae®. At quarter end, these towers were 96% and 92% pre-sold, respectively.

Contracted to sell five residences at The Ritz Carlton Residences, The Woodlands. At quarter end, 77 condos-or 69% of available units-were pre-sold and represented future revenue of $333.5 million. Subsequent to quarter end, in early October, the Company broke ground on this development, with completion expected in 2027.

During the quarter, the Company recovered $90.0 million of insurance proceeds related to the settlement of construction defect claims at Waiea in Ward Village-including window remediation expenditures incurred since 2020. In conjunction with this settlement, the Company also recognized $12.1 million of additional condominium rights and unit cost of sales to settle final project costs previously incurred by the Waiea general contractor. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed Victoria Place-a 349-unit condominium development that is 100% pre-sold. Unit closings are expected to commence in November, contributing to approximately $760 million of anticipated condo sales revenue in the fourth quarter with approximately 27.5% gross margins.

Financing Activity

In September 2024, the Company transferred the reimbursement rights for $193.4 million of existing MUD receivables and $10.4 million of related accrued interest, as well as $32.6 million of anticipated future MUD receivables, for total cash consideration of $176.7 million, recognizing a GAAP loss of $51.5 million.

The cash consideration for the MUD receivable sale was provided by the issuance of third-party tax-exempt bonds that will be serviced by the MUD reimbursement cash flows. If the MUD reimbursement cash flows are consistent with the Company's expectations, these anticipated future MUD receivables could be either returned to Bridgeland or could be sold in a future transaction. However, if a delay or other event causes a shortfall to bondholders, the cash flows from the $32.6 million of anticipated future MUD receivables would then be used to service the bonds. There are no obligations of the Company to service the bonds or provide any additional collateral.

Proceeds from the MUD receivable sale were used to pay down the Bridgeland Notes by $192.0 million to a balance of $283.0 million at the end of the third quarter. This transaction supported the modification of the Bridgeland Notes from a capacity of $475 million to $600 million and a maturity extension from September 2026 to September 2029 subsequent to quarter end. Subsequent to quarter end in October, closed on a $38.0 million loan to refinance the construction loan for Starling at Bridgeland. The five-year non-recourse loan bears interest at 5.35%.

Full Year 2024 Guidance

MPC EBT is expected to significantly benefit from solid demand for new homes and strong residential land sales across our MPCs. In the fourth quarter, HHH expects continued momentum and incremental land sales in Bridgeland and The Woodlands Hills®. In Summerlin, following the successful sale of 217 acres of superpads year-to-date, the Company does not anticipate additional closings in the fourth quarter but does expect strong prospects for additional sales in 2025. For the full-year in 2024, growth in residential land sales revenue-including record acres sold and record pricing-are expected to be largely offset by reduced EBT associated with exceptional commercial land sales and builder price participation during 2023, as well as limited inventory of custom lots available to sell at Aria Isle in The Woodlands and the Summit in Summerlin due to their significant past success. As a result, 2024 MPC EBT, which was previously expected to decline 10% to 15% year-over-year with a mid-point of $300 million, is being raised to be in a range of down 1% to down 6% year-over-year with a mid-point of approximately $330 million.

Operating Assets NOI, including the contribution from unconsolidated ventures, is projected to benefit from increased occupancy at new multi-family developments in Downtown Columbia, Summerlin, and Bridgeland, as well as improved retail leasing and new tenants in Downtown Columbia, Ward Village, and The Woodlands. The office portfolio is expected to benefit from strong leasing momentum experienced in the last two years, partially offset by free rent periods on many of the new leases and the impact of some tenant vacancies. 2024 Operating Assets NOI is expected to be a new full-year segment record, increasing 5% to 8% year-over-year with a mid-point of approximately $257 million. This compares to previous guidance which contemplated a 3% to 6% year-over-year increase-inclusive of $3.1 million of NOI from the Las Vegas Ballpark, which is now reflected in discontinued operations.

Condo sales revenues, which were previously projected to range between $730 million and $750 million, are now expected to range between $755 million and $765 million. Gross margin is now expected to be in a range of 27% to 28%. Projected condo sales revenues will be driven entirely by the closing of units at Victoria Place-a 349-unit upscale development in Ward Village that was 100% pre-sold and delivered in early November, subsequent to quarter end. This guidance contemplates approximately $10 million to $20 million of condo sales revenues for Victoria Place occurring in the first quarter of 2025 due to the timing of condo closings. Cash G&A is now projected to range between $83 million and $88 million, excluding approximately $9 million of anticipated non-cash stock compensation. This compares to the previous range of $80 million to $90 million. G&A expenses of approximately $33 million incurred during the year to complete the spinoff of Seaport Entertainment are reflected in discontinued operations. Conference Call & Webcast Information Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will host its third quarter 2024 earnings conference call on Tuesday , November 5, 2024 , at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Central Time). Please visit the Howard Hughes website to listen to the earnings call via a live webcast. For listeners who wish to participate in the question-and-answer session via telephone, please preregister using HHH's earnings call registration website . All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. An on-demand replay of the earnings call will be available on the Company's website . We are primarily focused on creating shareholder value by increasing our per-share net asset value. Often, the nature of our business results in short-term volatility in our net income due to the timing of MPC land sales, recognition of condominium revenue and operating business pre-opening expenses, and, as such, we believe the following metrics summarized below are most useful in tracking our progress towards net asset value creation.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, $ in thousands 2024 2023 $ Change % Change 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Operating Assets NOI (1) Office $ 31,782 $ 29,286 $ 2,496 9 % $ 95,601 $ 90,661 $ 4,940 5 % Retail 13,015 12,819 196 2 % 42,477 39,986 2,491 6 % Multi-family 15,887 13,817 2,070 15 % 43,827 39,512 4,315 11 % Other 2,164 1,746 418 24 % 4,694 5,376 (682 ) (13 )% Redevelopments (a) - (36 ) 36 100 % - (82 ) 82 100 % Dispositions (a) - 209 (209 ) (100 )% (55 ) 758 (813 ) (107 )% Operating Assets NOI 62,848 57,841 5,007 9 % 186,544 176,211 10,333 6 % Company's share of NOI from unconsolidated ventures 1,954 2,121 (167 ) (8 )% 9,264 8,941 323 4 % Total Operating Assets NOI $ 64,802 $ 59,962 $ 4,840 8 % $ 195,808 $ 185,152 $ 10,656 6 % Projected stabilized NOI Operating Assets ($ in millions) $ 354.5 $ 364.7 $ (10.2 ) (3 )% MPC Acres Sold - Residential 191 84 107 127 % 386 169 217 128 % Acres Sold - Commercial - 13 (13 ) (100 )% 4 123 (119 ) (96 )% Price Per Acre - Residential 1,033 913 120 13 % $ 1,003 $ 818 $ 185 23 % Price Per Acre - Commercial - 262 (262 ) (100 )% $ 801 $ 258 $ 543 NM MPC EBT $ 144,752 $ 84,798 $ 59,954 71 % $ 292,244 $ 202,096 $ 90,148 45 % Strategic Developments Condominium rights and unit sales $ 3 $ 25,962 $ (25,959 ) (100 )% $ 26 $ 46,915 $ (46,889 ) (100 )%

(a) Properties that were transferred to our Strategic Developments segment for redevelopment and properties that were sold are shown separately for all periods presented.

NM - Not Meaningful

Financial Data

(1) See the accompanying appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and a statement indicating why management believes the non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information for investors.

Financial Presentation

As discussed throughout this release, we use certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer companies more meaningful. We continually evaluate the usefulness, relevance, limitations, and calculation of our reported non-GAAP performance measures to determine how best to provide relevant information to the public, and thus such reported measures could change. A non-GAAP financial measure used throughout this release is net operating income (NOI). We provide a more detailed discussion about this non-GAAP measure in our reconciliation of non-GAAP measures provided in the appendix in this earnings release.

HOWARD HUGHES HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, thousands except per share amounts 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES Condominium rights and unit sales $ 3 $ 25,962 $ 26 $ 46,915 Master Planned Communities land sales 198,239 75,378 385,444 177,045 Rental revenue 108,613 99,978 315,461 290,164 Other land, rental, and property revenues 10,700 11,308 31,105 35,902 Builder price participation 9,592 15,847 35,063 45,763 Total revenues 327,147 228,473 767,099 595,789 EXPENSES Condominium rights and unit cost of sales 11,833 22,537 15,694 56,390 Master Planned Communities cost of sales 72,582 28,264 143,254 66,134 Operating costs 50,841 51,856 149,412 147,926 Rental property real estate taxes 14,484 14,763 43,799 44,758 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts 190 1,399 327 (1,034 ) General and administrative 24,862 21,601 68,930 65,371 Depreciation and amortization 44,088 42,686 134,833 122,217 Other 3,582 2,195 11,268 8,834 Total expenses 222,462 185,301 567,517 510,596 OTHER Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net 3,165 16,286 7,959 21,000 Other income (loss), net 90,489 (82 ) 91,870 4,914 Total other 93,654 16,204 99,829 25,914 Operating income (loss) 198,339 59,376 299,411 111,107 Interest income 5,341 7,682 19,270 16,766 Interest expense (43,802 ) (39,316 ) (122,597 ) (112,783 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - - (198 ) - Loss on sale of MUD receivables (51,525 ) - (51,525 ) - Equity in earnings (losses) from unconsolidated ventures (1,630 ) 15,732 (4,230 ) 26,461 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 106,723 43,474 140,131 41,551 Income tax expense (benefit) 10,195 11,410 17,236 10,975 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 96,528 32,064 122,895 30,576 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (24,031 ) (576,199 ) (81,807 ) (616,479 ) Net income (loss) 72,497 (544,135 ) 41,088 (585,903 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 273 (46 ) 297 (166 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 72,770 $ (544,181 ) $ 41,385 $ (586,069 ) Basic income (loss) per share - continuing operations $ 1.95 $ 0.65 $ 2.48 $ 0.61 Diluted income (loss) per share - continuing operations $ 1.95 $ 0.64 $ 2.48 $ 0.61





HOWARD HUGHES HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

UNAUDITED

thousands except par values and share amounts September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Master Planned Communities assets $ 2,491,291 $ 2,445,673 Buildings and equipment 3,794,960 3,649,376 Less: accumulated depreciation (915,279 ) (829,018 ) Land 299,406 294,189 Developments 1,705,544 1,169,571 Net investment in real estate 7,375,922 6,729,791 Investments in unconsolidated ventures 177,908 182,799 Cash and cash equivalents 400,728 629,714 Restricted cash 519,998 379,498 Accounts receivable, net 101,284 101,373 Municipal Utility District receivables, net 461,985 550,884 Deferred expenses, net 152,626 138,182 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,948 5,463 Other assets, net 242,189 244,027 Assets of discontinued operations - 615,272 Total assets $ 9,438,588 $ 9,577,003 LIABILITIES Mortgages, notes, and loans payable, net $ 5,298,760 $ 5,146,992 Operating lease obligations 5,764 5,362 Deferred tax liabilities, net 76,898 84,293 Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,376,853 1,054,267 Liabilities of discontinued operations - 227,165 Total liabilities 6,758,275 6,518,079 EQUITY Preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued - - Common stock: $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 56,605,697 issued, and 50,132,370 outstanding as of September 30, 2024, 56,495,791 shares issued, and 50,038,014 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 566 565 Additional paid-in capital 3,572,487 3,988,496 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (342,311 ) (383,696 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,375 ) 1,272 Treasury stock, at cost, 6,473,327 shares as of September 30, 2024, and 6,457,777 shares as of December 31, 2023 (614,981 ) (613,766 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,614,386 2,992,871 Noncontrolling interests 65,927 66,053 Total equity 2,680,313 3,058,924 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,438,588 $ 9,577,003



Segment Earnings Before Tax (EBT)

As a result of our three segments-Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPC), and Strategic Developments-being managed separately, we use different operating measures to assess operating results and allocate resources among these three segments. The one common operating measure used to assess operating results for our business segments is EBT. EBT, as it relates to each business segment, includes the revenues and expenses of each segment, as shown below. EBT excludes corporate expenses and other items that are not allocable to the segments. We present EBT because we use this measure, among others, internally to assess the core operating performance of our assets.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, thousands 2024 2023 $ Change 2024 2023 $ Change Operating Assets Segment EBT Total revenues $ 114,019 $ 106,178 $ 7,841 $ 331,779 $ 310,942 $ 20,837 Total operating expenses (48,987 ) (47,960 ) (1,027 ) (142,751 ) (134,486 ) (8,265 ) Segment operating income (loss) 65,032 58,218 6,814 189,028 176,456 12,572 Depreciation and amortization (42,252 ) (40,647 ) (1,605 ) (125,903 ) (116,454 ) (9,449 ) Interest income (expense), net (36,661 ) (31,337 ) (5,324 ) (103,768 ) (89,419 ) (14,349 ) Other income (loss), net (54 ) (186 ) 132 896 2,078 (1,182 ) Equity in earnings (losses) from unconsolidated ventures (2,109 ) 1,363 (3,472 ) 4,044 5,311 (1,267 ) Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net 3,165 16,050 (12,885 ) 7,959 20,764 (12,805 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - - - (198 ) - (198 ) Operating Assets segment EBT $ (12,879 ) $ 3,461 $ (16,340 ) $ (27,942 ) $ (1,264 ) $ (26,678 ) Master Planned Communities Segment EBT Total revenues $ 212,607 $ 95,799 $ 116,808 $ 433,663 $ 236,123 $ 197,540 Total operating expenses (84,532 ) (41,239 ) (43,293 ) (180,464 ) (103,668 ) (76,796 ) Segment operating income (loss) 128,075 54,560 73,515 253,199 132,455 120,744 Depreciation and amortization (109 ) (103 ) (6 ) (327 ) (316 ) (11 ) Interest income (expense), net 16,425 16,031 394 47,839 49,004 (1,165 ) Other income (loss), net - - - - (103 ) 103 Equity in earnings (losses) from unconsolidated ventures 361 14,310 (13,949 ) (8,467 ) 21,056 (29,523 ) MPC segment EBT $ 144,752 $ 84,798 $ 59,954 $ 292,244 $ 202,096 $ 90,148 Strategic Developments Segment EBT Total revenues $ 505 $ 26,481 $ (25,976 ) $ 1,607 $ 48,679 $ (47,072 ) Total operating expenses (16,411 ) (29,620 ) 13,209 (29,271 ) (76,020 ) 46,749 Segment operating income (loss) (15,906 ) (3,139 ) (12,767 ) (27,664 ) (27,341 ) (323 ) Depreciation and amortization (960 ) (962 ) 2 (6,257 ) (2,848 ) (3,409 ) Interest income (expense), net 4,353 4,412 (59 ) 12,971 11,917 1,054 Other income (loss), net 90,089 81 90,008 90,075 158 89,917 Equity in earnings (losses) from unconsolidated ventures 118 59 59 193 94 99 Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net - 236 (236 ) - 236 (236 ) Strategic Developments segment EBT $ 77,694 $ 687 $ 77,007 $ 69,318 $ (17,784 ) $ 87,102



Appendix – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Below are GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations of certain financial measures, as required under Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures.

Net Operating Income (NOI)

We define NOI as operating revenues (rental income, tenant recoveries, and other revenue) less operating expenses (real estate taxes, repairs and maintenance, marketing, and other property expenses). NOI excludes straight-line rents and amortization of tenant incentives, net; interest expense, net; ground rent amortization; demolition costs; other income (loss); depreciation and amortization; development-related marketing costs; gain on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net; loss on extinguishment of debt; provision for impairment; and equity in earnings from unconsolidated ventures. This amount is presented as Operating Assets NOI throughout this document. Total Operating Assets NOI represents NOI as defined above with the addition of our share of NOI from unconsolidated ventures.

We believe that NOI is a useful supplemental measure of the performance of our Operating Assets segment because it provides a performance measure that reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating real estate properties. We use NOI to evaluate our operating performance on a property-by-property basis because NOI allows us to evaluate the impact that property-specific factors such as rental and occupancy rates, tenant mix, and operating costs have on our operating results, gross margins, and investment returns.

A reconciliation of segment EBT to NOI for Operating Assets is presented in the tables below:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, thousands 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 $ Change Operating Assets Segment Total revenues $ 114,019 $ 106,178 $ 7,841 $ 331,779 $ 310,942 $ 20,837 Total operating expenses (48,987 ) (47,960 ) (1,027 ) (142,751 ) (134,486 ) (8,265 ) Segment operating income (loss) 65,032 58,218 6,814 189,028 176,456 12,572 Depreciation and amortization (42,252 ) (40,647 ) (1,605 ) (125,903 ) (116,454 ) (9,449 ) Interest income (expense), net (36,661 ) (31,337 ) (5,324 ) (103,768 ) (89,419 ) (14,349 ) Other income (loss), net (54 ) (186 ) 132 896 2,078 (1,182 ) Equity in earnings (losses) from unconsolidated ventures (2,109 ) 1,363 (3,472 ) 4,044 5,311 (1,267 ) Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net 3,165 16,050 (12,885 ) 7,959 20,764 (12,805 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - - - (198 ) - (198 ) Operating Assets segment EBT (12,879 ) 3,461 (16,340 ) (27,942 ) (1,264 ) (26,678 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 42,252 40,647 1,605 125,903 116,454 9,449 Interest (income) expense, net 36,661 31,337 5,324 103,768 89,419 14,349 Equity in (earnings) losses from unconsolidated ventures 2,109 (1,363 ) 3,472 (4,044 ) (5,311 ) 1,267 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net (3,165 ) (16,050 ) 12,885 (7,959 ) (20,764 ) 12,805 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 198 - 198 Impact of straight-line rent (2,182 ) (470 ) (1,712 ) (3,005 ) (2,664 ) (341 ) Other 52 279 (227 ) (375 ) 341 (716 ) Operating Assets NOI 62,848 57,841 5,007 186,544 176,211 10,333 Company's share of NOI from equity investments 1,954 2,121 (167 ) 6,022 5,908 114 Distributions from Summerlin Hospital investment - - - 3,242 3,033 209 Company's share of NOI from unconsolidated ventures 1,954 2,121 (167 ) 9,264 8,941 323 Total Operating Assets NOI $ 64,802 $ 59,962 $ 4,840 $ 195,808 $ 185,152 $ 10,656



Same Store NOI - Operating Assets Segment

The Company defines Same Store Properties as consolidated and unconsolidated properties that are acquired or placed in-service prior to the beginning of the earliest period presented and owned by the Company through the end of the latest period presented. Same Store Properties exclude properties placed in-service, acquired, repositioned or in development or redevelopment after the beginning of the earliest period presented or disposed of prior to the end of the latest period presented. Accordingly, it takes at least one year and one quarter after a property is acquired or treated as in-service for that property to be included in Same Store Properties.

We calculate Same Store Net Operating Income (Same Store NOI) as Operating Assets NOI applicable to Same Store Properties. Same Store NOI also includes the Company's share of NOI from unconsolidated ventures and the annual distribution from a cost basis investment. Same Store NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income calculated in accordance with GAAP as a measurement of our operating performance. We believe that Same Store NOI is helpful to investors as a supplemental comparative performance measure of the income generated from the same group of properties from one period to the next. Other companies may not define Same Store NOI in the same manner as we do; therefore, our computation of Same Store NOI may not be comparable to that of other companies. Additionally, we do not control investments in unconsolidated properties and while we consider disclosures of our share of NOI to be useful, they may not accurately depict the legal and economic implications of our investment arrangements.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, thousands 2024 2023 $ Change 2024 2023 $ Change Same Store Office Houston, TX $ 21,283 $ 20,449 $ 834 $ 63,453 $ 63,426 $ 27 Columbia, MD 5,376 5,572 (196 ) 17,734 17,881 (147 ) Las Vegas, NV 4,913 3,272 1,641 14,241 9,368 4,873 Total Same Store Office 31,572 29,293 2,279 95,428 90,675 4,753 Same Store Retail Houston, TX 2,841 2,989 (148 ) 9,208 9,057 151 Columbia, MD 1,008 660 348 3,165 1,997 1,168 Las Vegas, NV 6,008 5,856 152 17,351 18,113 (762 ) Honolulu, HI 3,434 3,407 27 12,708 11,123 1,585 Total Same Store Retail 13,291 12,912 379 42,432 40,290 2,142 Same Store Multi-family Houston, TX 10,335 9,420 915 29,307 28,231 1,076 Columbia, MD 3,590 2,854 736 9,422 5,997 3,425 Las Vegas, NV 1,691 1,863 (172 ) 5,078 5,604 (526 ) Company's share of NOI from unconsolidated ventures 1,804 1,906 (102 ) 5,644 5,520 124 Total Same Store Multi-family 17,420 16,043 1,377 49,451 45,352 4,099 Same Store Other Houston, TX 1,289 1,555 (266 ) 3,306 4,728 (1,422 ) Columbia, MD 17 (3 ) 20 444 8 436 Las Vegas, NV 369 144 225 811 444 367 Honolulu, HI 27 45 (18 ) 121 183 (62 ) Company's share of NOI from unconsolidated ventures 150 215 (65 ) 3,620 3,421 199 Total Same Store Other 1,852 1,956 (104 ) 8,302 8,784 (482 ) Total Same Store NOI 64,135 60,204 3,931 195,613 185,101 10,512 Non-Same Store NOI 667 (242 ) 909 195 51 144 Total Operating Assets NOI $ 64,802 $ 59,962 $ 4,840 $ 195,808 $ 185,152 $ 10,656



Cash G&A

The Company defines Cash G&A as General and administrative expense less non-cash stock compensation expense. Cash G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to our investors and other users of our financial statements as an indicator of overhead efficiency without regard to non-cash expenses associated with stock compensation. However, it should not be used as an alternative to general and administrative expenses in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, thousands 2024 2023 $ Change 2024 2023 $ Change General and Administrative General and administrative (G&A) $ 24,862 $ 21,601 $ 3,261 $ 68,930 $ 65,371 $ 3,559 Less: Non-cash stock compensation (2,911 ) (1,699 ) (1,212 ) (6,875 ) (6,748 ) (127 ) Cash G&A $ 21,951 $ 19,902 $ 2,049 $ 62,055 $ 58,623 $ 3,432