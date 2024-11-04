Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights



Gross written premiums increased by 32.2% to $415.0 million compared to $314.0 million in the third quarter of 2023

Net income of $30.5 million compared to $18.4 million in the third quarter of 2023

Adjusted net income(1) increased 39.3% to $32.4 million compared to $23.3 million in the third quarter of 2023

Total loss ratio of 29.7% compared to 18.8% in the third quarter of 2023

Catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 9.5% compared to -0.6% in the third quarter of 2023

Combined ratio of 80.5% compared to 75.8% in the third quarter of 2023

Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 77.1% compared to 70.9%, in the third quarter of 2023

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) of 67.6% compared to 71.5%, in the third quarter of 2023

Annualized return on equity of 19.7% compared to 17.7% in the third quarter of 2023 Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 21.0% compared to 22.3% in the third quarter of 2023

(1) See discussion of“Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with our third quarter results as they clearly demonstrate our successful efforts to deliver consistent earnings and returns. In a quarter that experienced a heightened level of cat activity, we delivered 39% adjusted net income growth, a 77% adjusted combined ratio, and a 21% adjusted ROE. Our results further validate the concerted efforts that we have undertaken to diversify the business, reduce the volatility in our earnings base and profitably grow. We continued to generate robust top line growth achieving 32% gross written premium growth, driven by strength in our Earthquake and Casualty products as well as strong growth from our burgeoning Crop business. Importantly, our same-store(2) premium growth rate was 38%, demonstrating the strong underlying momentum that exists across our portfolio of specialty insurance products.

Mr. Armstrong continued,“We have numerous energizing opportunities and initiatives associated with our Palomar 2X strategy. To capitalize on them, we successfully raised $116 million in August. A portion of the proceeds will fund our acquisition of First Indemnity of America Insurance Company and our entry into the surety market. We will use the remaining proceeds for organic growth and selected increases in risk participation in product categories including Crop and Earthquake. Our diversification into attractive lines with limited correlation to the P&C cycle such as Crop and Surety will further position Palomar to deliver consistent earnings growth over time.”

(2) Excludes the impact of lines of business exited or discontinued during the quarter.

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 32.2% to $415.0 million compared to $314.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, while net earned premiums increased 58.1% compared to the prior year's third quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the third quarter were $40.3 million, comprised of $27.4 million of attritional losses and $12.9 million of catastrophe losses from Hurricanes Beryl, Debby, and Helene. The loss ratio for the quarter was 29.7%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 20.2% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 9.5% compared to a loss ratio of 18.8% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 19.4% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of -0.6%.

Underwriting income(1) for the third quarter was $26.4 million resulting in a combined ratio of 80.5% compared to underwriting income of $20.7 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.8% during the same period last year. The Company's adjusted underwriting income(1) was $31.0 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 77.1% in the third quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $25.0 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 70.9% during the same period last year. The Company's adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) was 67.6% compared to 71.5% during the same period last year.

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 56.0% to $9.4 million compared to $6.0 million in the prior year's third quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended September 30, 2024 due to proceeds from our August 2024 secondary offering and cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.86 years at September 30, 2024. Cash and invested assets totaled $1,017.5 million at September 30, 2024. During the third quarter, the Company recorded $2.7 net realized and unrealized gains related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized losses of $1.4 million during the same period last year.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 20.8% compared to 24.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the current quarter, the Company's income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock options.

Stockholders ' Equity and Returns

Stockholders' equity was $703.3 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $421.3 million at September 30, 2023. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company's annualized return on equity was 19.7% compared to 17.7% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 21.0% compared to 22.3% for the same period in the prior year. There were no share repurchases during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

For the full year 2024, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $124 million to $128 million. This range includes additional catastrophe losses incurred during the fourth quarter of 2024 of approximately $8 million related to Hurricane Milton.

Conference Call

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), and Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar's insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of“A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company's business and the operational factors underlying the Company's financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company's income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders' equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders' equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders' equity.

Safe Harbor Statement

Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company's results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: