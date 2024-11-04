'Music For A Brighter Tomorrow' Hurricane Relief Concert Benefiting Samaritan's Purse

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hurricane Relief Concert in Lenoir, NC benefiting Samaritan's Purse

MRH Productions and the J E Broyhill Center Announce An Inspiring Evening of Great to benefit Samaritan's Purse Recovery Efforts in North Carolina

LENOIR, NC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MRH Productions and the JE Broyhill Center are thrilled to announce Music For A Brighter Tomorrow, a special hurricane relief concert to support Samaritan's Purse and their ongoing recovery efforts in Western North Carolina. The event is scheduled for November 9, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the JE Broyhill Center in Lenoir, NC. Doors will open at 5:00 pm.

This exciting evening will feature a lineup of remarkable musical talent, including The Hutchens, Lindy Bryson, Oliva Jo, Shepherd's Voice, Small Town Sunday, and the 2020 Voice Winner Todd Tilghman. These artists are joining forces to uplift the community and raise essential funds for Samaritan's Purse's hurricane recovery work.

Tickets are now available at or by calling the JE Broyhill Center box office at (828) 726-2407. Reserved seats are $40, and VIP tickets are available for $50, which includes an exclusive meet-and-greet opportunity with the artists.

Event Details:

.Date: November 9, 2024

.Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm (Doors open at 5:00 pm)

.Location: JE Broyhill Center, Lenoir, NC

.Ticket Prices: $40 Reserved Seating; $50 VIP (includes Meet & Greet)

All proceeds from the concert will be donated to Samaritan's Purse to assist with their dedicated recovery work for the communities impacted in Western North Carolina.

For more information, please contact:

Vicky Hutchens

Phone: 276-692-7962

Email: ...

Learn more about the featured artists and their music at:

.

.

.

.

.

Join us for an inspiring night of music and community spirit as we unite for a brighter tomorrow!

Vicky Hutchens

MRH Productions

+1 276-692-7962

office@atsrecord

