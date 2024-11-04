American Madness: Waking Up To Woke Earns #1 Best Seller Rankings In The USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ron Wallace

American Madness: Waking Up to Woke

American Madness Reaches #1

American Madness #1 Over Project 2025

Ron Wallace's Latest Also Scores #1 Rankings in Canada, the UK, and Australia

American Madness, the latest book by renowned author Ron Wallace, has taken the literary world by storm, earning the top spot on best seller lists in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia. This achievement is a testament to the powerful and thought-provoking content of Wallace's work, which has resonated with readers across the globe.American Madness has not only claimed the #1 spot on multiple best seller lists, but it has also surpassed other controversial titles such as Project 2025 and Wimpy, Weak and Woke. This feat is a testament to the impact and relevance of Wallace's writing, which tackles timely and important issues facing society today.In addition to its #1 rankings, American Madness has also made appearances on various Top Ten Best Seller lists, alongside other notable works such as Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance. This further solidifies the book's success and widespread appeal, cementing Wallace's place as a top author in the literary world.American Madness is a must-read for anyone looking to gain a deeper understanding of the complexities and challenges facing American society. With its powerful storytelling and thought-provoking themes, it is no surprise that the book has earned such high praise and recognition. Congratulations to Ron Wallace on this incredible achievement and we look forward to seeing what he has in store for readers in the future.For more information on American Madness and other works by Ron Wallace, please visit his website or follow him on social media. The book is available for purchase at all major book retailers.Ron Wallace is a dynamic leader and author whose multi-faceted career has spanned several industries and roles, beginning with his retirement as the President of UPS International, where he led operations across more than 200 countries and managed a team of 60,000+ employees.Post-retirement, Ron made significant contributions as a police officer. Developer, restaurateur, and public servant, notably being appointed by the Governor of Georgia to chair the commission for the creation of the City of Milton, Georgia, where he acted as the inaugural leader to establish city infrastructure and services.Ron's other notable works include:Leadership Lessons from a UPS Driver: Delivering a Culture of We, Not Me. This book reflects on his extensive experience at UPS teaching proven leadership principles.Irish Pubs in America: History, Lore, and Recipes. Co-authored with Bob Meyers, this title won an Indie Book Award.Power of the Campaign Pyramid: Hope is Not a Strategy. Wallace's seminal book on how to win an election is based on his experience in over one hundred campaigns.Beyond his professional achievements, Ron is deeply involved in his community, contributing his time and expertise to various boards, and engaging in philanthropy.American Madness: Waking Up to Woke is a critical examination of how modern ideological shifts are influencing American society and a call for a return to the core principles that have historically underpinned the nation's strength and unity.

American Madness: Waking Up to Woke

