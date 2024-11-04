Four Arrested, Cop Injured After Protest At Hindu Temple In Canada

(MENAFN- IANS) Ottawa, Nov 5 (IANS) The Peel Regional said on Monday that four people were arrested and a police officer was following several protests in Mississauga and Brampton last week, including one at a Hindu temple that turned violent.

In a news statement published on Monday, the police said officers were called to an unnamed place of worship near The Gore Road in Brampton in response to a "trespassing complaint by a group of protestors".

The Police said the then moved to two other locations in Mississauga, including one in the area of Goreway and Etude drives and another near Airport and Drew roads.

"Although these demonstrations occurred at three different locations, they appear to be related to one another. Several incidents between protestors and worshippers broke out," the police said in a statement, adding that one officer sustained minor injuries during one of the incidents.

Videos circulating online appeared to show people fighting outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir, which is located just off of The Gore Road, during a protest in the area where Khalistan flags, representative of the push for Sikh independence within India, were seen.

Police identified the suspects arrested as 42-year-old Mississauga resident Dilpreet Singh Bouns, a 23-year-old Brampton resident -- identified only as Vikas -- and a 31-year-old man from Mississauga named Amritpal Singh as the suspects.

A fourth individual, who was not identified, was arrested on an outstanding unrelated warrant and released.

Police said an off-duty Peel police officer was also seen in a video circulating online taking part in one of the demonstrations. The unnamed officer has been suspended, pending an investigation.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows an off-duty Peel Police officer involved in a demonstration. This officer has since been suspended per the Community Safety and Policing Act," a statement provided by Peel police on Monday states.

"We are investigating the circumstances in totality depicted in the video and are unable to provide further information until this investigation is complete."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi have both issued statements about the incident, with the former saying the "acts of violence" were "unacceptable".

"Every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," Trudeau wrote.

For PM Narendra Modi's part, he called the incident at Hindu Sabha Mandir a "deliberate attack".

"Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," he said.

According to the group Sikhs for Justice, Khalistan supporters were protesting the presence of Indian officials who were visiting the temple and providing consular services.

The incident marks another low point between the two countries.

Last month, Ottawa accused India's Home Minister Amit Shah of targeting Sikh activists, which the Indian government has rejected.

Previously, Trudeau said there were "credible allegations" that the Indian government was connected to the assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year.