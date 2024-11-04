Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates For November 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for November 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for November is approximately 1% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $4.29 or 1% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Market Cost of Electricity Recovery Charge Price of Electricity Including

(cents/kWh)

Residential 7.448 3.007 10.455Commercial 7.381 2.891 7.227 1.798 9.025Farm 7.363 4.149 7.111 0.000 7.111Oil & Gas 7.218 1.693 8.911Lighting 6.486 1.772 8.258Farm - REABeaver REA 7.363 3.975 REA 7.363 3.559 REA 7.363 4.047 REA 7.363 4.838 REA 7.363 2.678 River REA 7.363 3.387 REA 7.363 3.717 REA 7.363 3.756 REA 7.363 3.875 REA 7.363 4.087