OPEC+ Continues To Actively Support Oil Prices
Date
11/4/2024 2:09:06 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
Crude oil gained around 2.5% on Monday after OPEC+ reported that it intends to delay the cartel's production quota increase by one month from December. The November 2023 agreement calls for eight major producers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, to voluntarily cut output by 2.2 million bpd.
