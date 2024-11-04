Afghan Qari Bags 3Rd Position In Turkey Quran Recitation Contest

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): An Afghan reciter, who won third position in the ninth round of International Competition of Memorization and Good Recitation of the Holy Quran in Turkey, says Afghanistan people will witness his further achievements.

Qari Abdul Rab Ayubi told Pajhwok afghan News Turkish and Iranian reciters won first and second position.

“I have high goals, God willing, at this age, I have achieved my dream and I wish Afghan people witness my progress,” he added.

He explained he was interested in Quranic science since childhood and he hoped to represent Afghanistan one day in front of great reciters of the world.

Previously, Ayubi competed across Afghanistan and won first and second positions, after that his name was registered in the Ministry of Hajj and Islamic Affairs.

According to him, when letter of competition comes from abroad, the registered reciters are introduced. A competition was held among reciters across Afghanistan and Ayubi was successful.

The competition in Turkey has two stages, first was online, in which reciters from 50 countries participated. In the second stage representatives from 34 countries were participated, he added.

Ayubi explained there were two people representing Afghanistan in the sections of good recitation and memorization of the Holy Quran.

MoHIA and the Department of Qara's Affairs arranged his trip to Turkey and recently their program was encouraged by the Afghan Embassy in Ankara.

Ayubi said he was warmly welcomed by government officials at the airport and Chief of Staff Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, and representative of Ministry of Interior (MoI) contacted him to congratulate him.

This competition took place in the Sanli Orfa city of Turkey from September 24 to 30, and the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, honored the winners of this competition on the last day.

He is inspired from reciters such as Sheikh Mohammad Sadiq Menshawi, Sheikh Mustafa Ismail and also Sheikh Mohammad Noor from Egypt, he said, adding Afghan masters also played a role in his progress.

Currently, Ayubi is a student of the Faculty of Sharia at Kabul University and is still busy teaching qirat in two schools.

This young reciter gave a message to the youths and said that they should have their own goals in life and work hard to achieve them.

Qari Abdul Rab Ayubi, a resident of central Parwan province, won the third place in the good recitation of the Holy Quran, and Qari Shafiq Amini, a resident of western Herat province, won the fourth place in the section of memorizing the Holy Quran in the Turkish competitions.

