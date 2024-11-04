CIB Becomes First Bank To Undergo Electronic Inspection Under Egypt's New Tax System

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sherif Al-Kilani, Deputy of Finance for Tax Policies, highlighted the Minister of Finance's commitment to maintaining open communication with the Ministry's success partners and the Egyptian Tax Authority. He expressed gratitude for CIB's achievement as the first entity in the sector to undergo an electronic inspection under the new tax system.





During a ceremony celebrating CIB's accomplishment, Al-Kilani noted that the of Finance and the Egyptian Tax Authority are dedicated to automating all tax services and continuously updating them to facilitate taxpayers and simplify procedures.















The event was attended by several banking and financial leaders, as well as officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Egyptian Tax Authority, and both the public and private sectors.





He emphasized that this celebration aligns with the announcement of a new tax facilities package designed to foster transparency and build trust with taxpayers and the broader tax community.















Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority, expressed her appreciation for the invitation to participate in the event, highlighting the strong partnership between the two entities.“What we are witnessing today is the culmination of a journey that began in 2018, during which the Tax Authority underwent significant technological and digital transformation,” she stated.





Abdel Aal added that this celebration marks a new phase in changing the tax culture through various initiatives, with a key focus on developing a strategy that treats financiers as partners in success. She also expressed her satisfaction that CIB is the first bank to conduct an automated tax inspection using the new tax business system.















The Minister of Finance has consistently emphasized the need to support financiers and eliminate obstacles they face.





Islam Zekry, a board member of CIB, praised the efforts of the Ministry of Finance and the Egyptian Tax Authority in facilitating the electronic inspection process. He conveyed his gratitude to the Minister of Finance, his deputies, the head of the Egyptian Tax Authority, and the entire team at the Large Taxpayers Center. Zekry emphasized the unique and special relationship between CIB and the tax authority.