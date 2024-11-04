Slot Braced To Face 'Special' Alonso In Anfield Homecoming

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Liverpool: Liverpool boss Arne Slot lauded Xabi Alonso's record at Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the Spaniard's return to Anfield in the on Tuesday with the German champions.

Alonso, who scored as Liverpool won the 2005 Champions League final, was reportedly the Reds' top target to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager at the end of last season.

The 42-year-old instead opted to remain in Germany, having led Leverkusen to their first ever title and the German Cup without losing a game, as well as reaching the Europa League final.

Slot was handed the daunting task of succeeding Klopp, but has made a remarkable start with 13 wins and one draw from his opening 15 games in all competitions.

Liverpool sit top of the Premier League, have reached the League Cup quarter-finals and are off to a perfect start in the Champions League thanks to victories over AC Milan, Bologna and RB Leipzig.

"It is a big European game," said Slot at his pre-match press conference.

"Also for what Xabi Alonso did for this club, especially in Europe as well. Maybe more for how he manages Leverkusen, how he manages them domestically. In Europe last season they were incredible as well.

"I think this season they are just as good but a bit more unlucky when it comes to results."

Leverkusen have struggled to match their standards from last season as they sit fourth in the Bundesliga, seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

But they are also well on course for the knockout stages of the Champions League after taking seven points from their opening three games.

"It's difficult to say what makes him a special manager if you don't work with him on a daily basis but he is, that is clear," added Slot on Alonso.

"Bottom of the league when he took over, didn't spend much, mainly the same players and they only lost in the final of the Europa League.

"He worked with incredible managers in the past and played at the highest levels. So he also knows and understands what players feel at certain moments."

Liverpool needed a much-improved second-half performance to beat Brighton 2-1 on Saturday to go top of the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah scored the winner with a stunning strike, but provoked further speculation over his future afterwards with a social media post.

"No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like," said the Egyptian, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Salah is one of three key Liverpool stars whose deals expire come June.

Captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also yet to agree new terms.

Slot, though, is hoping they can maintain the form they have shown so far this season despite the uncertainty.

"I don't look at Instagram posts of the players, I talk to them. Mo is in a very good place at the moment. He always has been at Liverpool but at the moment as well," added Slot.

"This will continue for as long as their futures are not clear but in the meantime let's hope they bring the performances."