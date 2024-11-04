Palestinian President Condemns Israeli Crimes, Calls For International Action At WUF12

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, speaking at the opening of the 12th World Urban Forum in Cairo on Monday, condemned Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories and called for international action.

“Palestine is participating in the World Urban Forum amidst ongoing crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing perpetrated by the Israeli in the Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem, and the West Bank,” Abbas stated.

He described the devastation in Gaza, saying,“More than 80% of the homes, schools, and hospitals in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed, and over 150,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured.”

Abbas urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions.“We want decisive decisions and positions from the world regarding what Israel is doing,” he said.

The Palestinian president called for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, stating that the territory has been completely destroyed.

“The occupation cannot be above international law,” Abbas said.“The State of Israel must be held accountable for its refusal to abide by the conditions of its UN membership. This requires decisive action against it. We want firm and decisive decisions from the world and the United Nations against Israel.”

He added,“It is time to implement the Security Council resolution on a ceasefire, which America has blocked several times in the Security Council.”

Abbas's remarks came during the opening ceremony of the 12th World Urban Forum (WUF12), the main UN conference on sustainable urban development. The forum is taking place in Egypt for the first time in Africa in 20 years, under the theme“It All Starts at Home: Local Actions for Sustainable Cities and Communities.”



