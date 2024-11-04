Egypt's PM Inaugurates Urban Expo At WUF12

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Prime of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly opened the Urban on the sidelines of the 12th World Urban Forum (WUF) on Monday. The event also witnessed the attendance of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. It will run from 4 to 8 November at the Egypt International Center in Cairo.

The Prime Minister emphasized the pivotal role of the urban exhibition, highlighting it as a vital component of the WUF organized by UN-Habitat every two years.

During the Prime Minister's tour, he was accompanied by prominent officials, including Anacláudia Marinheiro, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development, Maya Morsy Ministry of Social Solidarity, Sherif El-Shorbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, and Ibrahim Saber, Governor of Cairo.

The urban exhibition is being held alongside the WUF, covering an area of 20,000 sqm and featuring participation from 52 countries. The exhibition includes 136 pavilions for international and local organizations, comprising 133 indoor and 3 outdoor booths. It provides an opportunity for governments, companies, and community organizations to present their pioneering projects in sustainable housing, slum management, digital transformation, and climate change adaptation.

The Prime Minister began his tour by visiting the Egyptian pavilion at the exhibition, which covers an area of over 1,500 square meters. This pavilion features exhibitors from various ministries and governmental bodies involved in urban and regional development, alongside several real estate developers.

As he navigated through the Egyptian pavilion, the Prime Minister received explanations about the areas showcasing Egypt's achievements in comprehensive urban development, green transformation, and the country's efforts to improve environmental conditions and enhance urban quality of life. These initiatives are presented by all ministries and governmental agencies, contributing to a richer interactive experience for exhibition participants.

The Minister of Housing Sherif El Sherbiny provided Madbouly with details about the Egyptian pavilion, which encompasses 1,500 square meters and includes various governmental entities and ministries, as well as 11 real estate developers. A designated area for visitors from African countries has been set up within the Egyptian pavilion to showcase Egypt's contributions to building the African continent.

The Prime Minister and his delegation visited the Saudi Arabia pavilion at the urban exhibition, where they were received by His Highness Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayaf, Secretary of the Riyadh Region. The prince provided a detailed overview of the pavilion's contents, showcasing the significant advancements in construction and development within Saudi Arabia. More than 40 interactive activities and 150 representatives from Saudi organizations are scheduled throughout the event.

The Prime Minister also visited the Azerbaijan pavilion, which emphasizes“Building Back Better: Azerbaijan's Journey Towards Sustainable Urban Development.” Azerbaijan invites the world to explore its dedication to rebuilding for a peaceful and prosperous future.

The Prime Minister moved on to the United Nations pavilion, which showcases a model emphasizing the importance of adequate and quality housing for everyone, highlighting it as a fundamental element of shelter and belonging. The pavilion also stresses the significance of sharing successful experiences building partnerships, changing policies, and mobilizing necessary funding to achieve transformative changes and create urban communities that provide adequate housing for all.