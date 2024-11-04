Egypt Unveils Initiative For Local Governance, Decentralization At WUF12

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) of Local Development Manal Awad announced the launch of two initiatives during the World Urban Forum (WUF) in Cairo; one for advancing local governance and decentralization, and the other for creating the Atlas of Egyptian Cities.

Awad expressed hope that this 12th edition of the forum would lead to effective solutions and policies addressing Egypt's longstanding crisis, the urgent climate challenge facing urban areas, improved access to funding, and implementable strategies that connect global goals to local realities, especially amid regional tensions.

The minister highlighted the Ministry's role in presenting policies and experiences related to sustainable urban development. This includes addressing the climate crises facing cities, developing innovative solutions for climate adaptation, localizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and enhancing local financing.

The forum will also explore the role of local governments in urban policy, women's contributions to local communities, and bridging development gaps through various initiatives. These include developing marginalized areas and cities in Upper Egypt, improving rural Egyptian communities, connecting rural and urban areas, modernizing provincial capitals, and enhancing existing cities to create sustainable, high-quality urban environments for residents.

Awad stated that during the WUF, the initiative for developing local governance and implementing decentralization will be launched alongside the Atlas of Egyptian Cities as part of the existing sustainable Egyptian cities initiative.

Awad emphasized that the Egyptian government will maximize the benefits of this important forum by showcasing Egypt's unique experience in achieving sustainable and balanced development that meets both present and future needs.

She highlighted the enhancement of decentralization policies and the empowerment of local administrations to achieve the goals of the urban agenda, involving civil society and the private sector in the sustainable development process.

The Minister noted that the WUF will discuss significant topics, with the main theme of the twelfth edition being“Everything Starts at the Local Level: Local Action for Sustainable Cities and Communities.”

Six key topics will be addressed, focusing on essential national and international urban policies related to these issues, including Housing for the Future, Cities and the Climate Crisis, Stronger Together, Financing the Localization of Sustainable Development Goals, The Human-Centered Digital Age, and Housing Loss.



