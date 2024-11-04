25 Years Of Progress: The Journey Of Dow's Global African Affinity Network Employee Resource Group

MENAFN - 3BL) Stephan Pierre & Flavia Venturoli

This year is the milestone 25th anniversary of Dow's Global African Affinity (GAAN), our Employee Resource Group (ERG) for colleagues of African heritage and allies. It's a time to reflect on the journey that has brought us to this moment.

A quarter of a century ago, a small group of visionary employees came together with a shared goal: to cultivate an inclusive workplace that connects colleagues better to one another and to company leadership through networking, mentorship, and representation at all levels.

Chartered in 1999, GAAN, formerly known as the African American Network (AAN) , was the second ERG established within Dow. From there, GAAN has grown into a global force, encompassing a network of >5,000 members across 20 chapters-transcending continents, cultures, and backgrounds. It's served as a beacon for growth, advocacy, and empowerment for Dow employees, helping to shape a culture that values everyone's contributions.

GROWTH

Supporting professional growth

Career development has been a strategic pillar of GAAN from day one. We provide resources and opportunities for participants to advance their careers, including mentorship and sponsorship programs, and networking events like the BEST Symposium . This work ladders up to business outcomes. GAAN's legacy programming has paved the way for Dow's current day talent and supplier diversity strategies-ensuring our company is well-positioned to support the needs of our customers through teams that offer innovative global perspective with a pulse on consumer trends .

ADVOCACY

Understanding the importance of ERGs in promoting inclusion and diversity

GAAN has been an advocate for change, both within our company and in the broader community. Through the work and connections of this ERG, we've championed policies that promote equity, and we've partnered with external organizations to extend our impact. In the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the call for social justice across the world 2020, GAAN was instrumental in the development of Dow ACTs , our framework and multi-million-dollar pledge to address systemic racism and inequity.

EMPOWERMENT

Empowerment through inclusion

Inclusion is at the heart of GAAN's mission. We've worked tirelessly to ensure that every voice is heard and valued, breaking down barriers and building bridges across our company. Over these first 25 years, GAAN's initiatives have ranged from professional development to cultural awareness to community service, all designed to create an environment where everyone can thrive.

Looking Forward: The Future of Dow's Global African Affinity Network and ERGs

To the GAAN founders and all participants, past and present, we extend our deepest gratitude. Your passion has taken the vision of our ERG to heights we couldn't have imagined 25 years ago.

As we celebrate this anniversary, we're also looking forward. The world is changing rapidly, and GAAN is evolving to meet new challenges and capture new opportunities. We're committed to continuing our work, building on our legacy, and setting new benchmarks for what our ERGs and Dow can achieve.

Stephan Pierre

Senior Manufacturing & Engineering (M&E) Project Director

Global GAAN Co-Chair

Flavia Venturoli

Commercial Director, Dow Consumer Solutions

Global GAAN Co-Chair

Stephan Pierre is a Senior Manufacturing & Engineering (M&E) Project Director with Dow. He is also the current Global Co-chair of GAAN. Stephan has been with the company for 34 years, serving in a range of M&E leadership roles. He lives and works in Louisiana and enjoys spending time with his family.

Flavia Venturoli is a Commercial Director for Dow Consumer Solutions and also the current Global GAAN Co-Chair. Flavia has been with Dow for 24 years, holding a variety of supply chain, marketing, and commercial leadership positions. She lives in Brazil and is a passionate advocate for racial inclusion.