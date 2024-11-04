MSDF Organises Panel Discussion On Parental Education Methods

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Social Development and Family (MSDF) on Monday organised a discussion panel on parental education methods and through play. The session aimed to underscore the role of play in shaping children's behavior and addressing behavioural challenges through playful interaction. The event was attended by a gathering of researchers, specialists, and individuals interested in family affairs.

Hosted by the Family Counseling Center (Wifaq), the event featured the launch of the "Benny Anthony Family Relations Scale" by HE Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at MSDF Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim bin Ahmed Al Thani. This initiative seeks to enhance the understanding of family relationships from a child's perspective, providing an innovative tool to assess family dynamics. The scale offers crucial insights into emotional connections within families, supporting broader efforts to promote children's mental health and family stability.

Through the "learning through play" approach, children are encouraged to express their emotions and thoughts, offering parents and specialists a unique opportunity to understand their needs and challenges more effectively.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director of the Family Counseling Center, Eng. Jabr Rashid Al Nuaimi, emphasized that learning through play goes beyond mere entertainment. He described it as foundational for developing children's personalities, fostering positive interactions with their surroundings, and enhancing their capacity to thrive in environments based on cooperation and participation.

Al Nuaimi affirmed Wifaq's commitment to creating a supportive environment for families aligned with societal values, contributing to the building of a cohesive and resilient society. He further emphasized that family is the nation's true asset, and through specialised programmes, the Ministry works to empower parents with skills for positive communication with their children, understanding their emotional and psychological needs, and providing comprehensive support to families in overcoming daily challenges. These efforts contribute to creating a socially and psychologically stable society.

The panel explored various themes in an interactive format, with contributions from experts in education and psychology. Topics included behavioural challenges in children such as stubbornness, inattention, and temper tantrums and positive strategies for addressing these behaviors. The panel also discussed "learning through play" as a tool for motivating children to learn and develop social skills, alongside examining the influence of electronic games on children's behaviour and national identity. Discussions included strategies for guiding children's engagement with digital games to foster positive development.

Concluding the session, experts and speakers underscored the need for specialised awareness programmes to equip parents with effective tools for managing unwanted behaviours and promoting "learning through play" methods. They also recommended the development of interactive workshops to help parents integrate playful learning activities into everyday life, strengthen family bonds, and enhance effective parent-child communication.

The session further highlighted the importance of collaboration with educational institutions, emphasizing partnerships with schools and academic centres to support joint efforts in child development and raise community awareness on the importance of parental education.