Prominent Former Federal Prosecutor Joins Latham In New York

Margaret Graham brings significant litigation and investigative experience to the firm's leading White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Margaret Graham has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice and as a member of the Litigation & Trial Department. Graham joins following 11 years of service as an Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) for the Southern District of New York, where she most recently served as Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division and Co-Chair of the Artificial Intelligence Working Group.

Margaret Graham, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"We are excited to welcome Margaret to the New York office," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "Margaret's distinguished career in government affords her a unique combination of insight and experience that will further strengthen our team of leading white collar lawyers in this office and worldwide."

As an AUSA and Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division, Graham supervised the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force, the Illicit Finance and Money Laundering Unit, and the Narcotics Unit. During her tenure in the US Attorney's Office, she supervised, investigated, and prosecuted cases involving securities fraud, commodities fraud, market manipulation, Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering violations, civil and criminal forfeiture, wire fraud, cryptocurrency fraud, sanctions violations, and other offenses. As Co-Chair of the Artificial Intelligence Working Group, Margaret coordinated the office's AI initiatives and liaised with other law enforcement agencies on their AI efforts.

"With her extensive background in securities enforcement, money laundering, and trial practice, Margaret brings invaluable experience that will further enhance our capabilities in navigating complex investigations and proceedings, while also offering strategic insights into emerging technologies like AI," said Kevin Chambers, Global Chair of the firm's White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice. "Latham has a strong track record working at the cutting edge of legal challenges that are shaping and defining the AI legal landscape, and Margaret's skills will complement the firm's leadership in this fast-evolving area."

"I greatly admire the firm culture and the collaborative working style that Latham embodies on a global scale," said Graham. "I am excited to begin my journey here, leveraging my experience to contribute to the continued success of Latham's reputable white collar practice and the firm as a whole. Latham's forward-thinking mindset and global platform offer tremendous opportunities for growth and innovation, and I am delighted to be a part of this dynamic team."

Graham received her JD from New York University School of Law and her BA from Dartmouth College. She clerked for Judge Kenneth M. Karas of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York in 2011 and for Judge Gerard E. Lynch of the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in 2012.

