Rainmaker To Assume Direct, Non-Dealer Sales Of Miranda Water Technologies In U.S. And Mexico In First Quarter Of 2025

NV, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR), a Nevada-based global leader in sustainable water solutions, announces that it will assume responsibility for all direct, non-dealer sales of Miranda Water Technologies products and services across the U.S. and Mexico starting in the first quarter of 2025. In preparation for this significant transition, Rainmaker will begin enhancing its sales team and operational capacity over the next 90 days to effectively meet anticipated demand for its advanced water and wastewater technologies.This strategic initiative positions Rainmaker to strengthen its market presence and deliver innovative solutions directly to clients, including Miranda's patented Miracell® Rotating Biological Contactor (RBC) and reverse osmosis systems. By assuming control of non-dealer sales, Rainmaker will facilitate a more efficient and responsive customer experience.“As we prepare for this strategic shift in early 2025, our primary objective is to ensure that we are fully equipped to meet the needs of our U.S. and Mexican clients,” said Michael O'Connor, Chairman and CEO of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.“We are currently focused on building out our team to support this transition, aligning our resources to meet the expected demand and ensure seamless service delivery.”In line with Rainmaker's broader growth strategy, this assignment of the US and Mexican territories will enable the company to directly oversee sales processes, driving operational efficiencies and expanding Rainmaker's footprint in North America. By focusing on direct client engagement, Rainmaker aims to provide tailored solutions that address the specific water challenges faced by businesses and municipalities in the region.Michael Skinner, President and CEO of Miranda Water Technologies, remarked:“This move reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge water technologies to clients in the U.S. and Mexico. By integrating direct sales operations under Rainmaker, we are creating a more effective route to market for our solutions, and we are strengthening our ability to deliver on our sustainability mission.”Throughout the next 90 days, Rainmaker will focus on expanding and training its sales and support teams to ensure a successful transition to direct non-dealer sales by early 2025. This initiative is expected to enhance client support and responsiveness, while providing Rainmaker with a more direct role in managing relationships with key stakeholders across the U.S. and Mexico.For more information about Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. and Miranda Water Technologies, or to inquire about available products and services, visit or .About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) is a global leader in providing innovative, energy-efficient water treatment technologies. Rainmaker's mission is to help solve the global water crisis through a range of products. Its Air-to-Water and subsidiary products, RO/CELL® and the patented Miracell® Rotating Biological Contactor (RBC) for wastewater treatment convert usable water from moisture in the air, seawater, and even wastewater, while supporting sustainability efforts worldwide. Rainmaker owns Miranda Water Technologies, a joint subsidiary with Viva Industries Inc., specializing in advanced water and wastewater treatment solutions. Miranda's portfolio includes membrane bioreactors, containerized reverse osmosis systems, and over 1,200 deployed systems across 40 countries. Together, Rainmaker and Miranda serve residential and commercial clients, with a focus on water reuse and conservation. Visit for more information.About Miranda Water TechnologiesMiranda Water Technologies, a subsidiary of Viva Industries Inc. and Rainmaker Worldwide Inc., is a global pioneer in sustainable water and wastewater solutions. Headquartered in Peterborough, Ontario, with operations in Ankara, Türkiye, Miranda specializes in technologies such as the Miracell® Rotating Biological Contactor (RBC), Reverse Osmosis systems, and air-to-water technologies. Miranda has deployed over 1,200 systems across 40 countries, driving global efforts in water conservation. Visit for more information.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Rainmaker's business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Rainmaker undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

