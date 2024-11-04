California Credit Union Launches Annual Holiday Toy Drive With Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Credit Union Branches Accepting Donations of New, Unwrapped Toys through December 14

California Credit Union , in partnership with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, invites you to make a difference in a child's life this holiday season by participating in its 2024 Holiday Toy Drive.

Through December 14th, California Credit Union encourages community members to drop off a new, unwrapped toy to any of its branch locations in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Donations needed include toys or gifts appropriate for any age, up to 17 years old. All gifts will be distributed to Club kids and families during the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club annual holiday celebration on December 17. A complete list of California Credit Union locations is available here .

"Donating just one gift can make a huge difference in a child's life this holiday season. We ask our community members to add another gift to their holiday shopping list and drop it off at any of our branches. Together, we can bring some holiday magic to the children in our community," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell.

This year, the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club plans to distribute holiday gifts to the Club families it serves in communities across Northeast Los Angeles. The organization's mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, care and responsible members of the community. Classes for teens include gang prevention, Relationship Smarts, social interaction, wellness, the arts, and physical fitness. For more information about the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, please visit labgc .

More information about California Credit Union's Holiday Toy Drive can be found here .

About California Credit Union

is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024, California Credit Union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit ccu for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

