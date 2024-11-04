Logicgate Welcomes Chris Jeske As General Counsel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LogicGate , the holistic GRC experts delivering leading solutions for cyber, governance, risk, and compliance leaders, announces the appointment of Chris Jeske as the organization's General Counsel. Reporting directly to co-founder and CEO, Matt Kunkel, Jeske will lead the legal department and ensure continued alignment with business objectives to support the organization's continued growth.

“Chris's impressive background and diverse legal experience will enhance the dynamic vision of LogicGate and deepen our focus on our long term strategy,” said Matt Kunkel.“It's an exciting time at the company and his emphatic energy, commitment to the community and notable approach to legal affairs will have an immediate impact on our culture and business operations.”

As General Counsel, Jeske will oversee legal and compliance aspects globally, demonstrating our continued commitment to integrity and our values when balancing company priorities and mitigating risk. Along with leading legal strategy on the Executive Team, he will collaborate with Sales and Customer Support teams to provide internal and customer counsel, and partner with Product Innovation to ensure platform enhancements aligned with customer expansion.

“I am thrilled to join the LogicGate team and augment the legal strategy to ensure we reach our goals, maintain customer trust, and uphold the core values that make up the company's DNA,” said Chris Jeske.“Recognized as one of four global leading GRC platforms, I look forward to not only helping to maintain that leadership position, but also having a seat at the table as we continue to innovate and set the bar for GRC support and expertise.”

In his recent role as General Counsel for an industry-leading healthtech company, Jeske delivered pragmatic legal guidance to advance business initiatives, integrating legal strategies with company objectives. Notably and with direct relevance to the GRC industry, he guided the implementation of several security and compliance standards, including the HITRUST Common Security Framework, enhancing the company's security posture and reinforcing customer trust.

Based in Chicago, Jeske will work directly with leadership and customers from the company's Chicago headquarters as well as virtually, benefitting from LogicGate's outcomes-first approach to flexible remote work. He holds a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University and earned his Juris Doctor from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

Jeske's appointment comes at a pivotal time for LogicGate. The organization is on a winning trajectory, poised to supersede growth goals and set pace for an even more aggressive 2025.

LogicGate® is a global, market-leading SaaS company empowering customers to effectively manage and scale their cyber risk and control, third-party risk management, compliance controls, enterprise risk, and operational resilience programs. Recognized as one of four leading global GRC platforms, Risk Cloud® is built with usability in mind, including a no-code interface and graph-database management making the technology flexible, agile and scalable to support various levels of GRC maturity and bolster business outcomes. With an unwavering commitment to fostering business resilience in dynamic landscapes, LogicGate empowers customers to quantify risk, strengthen their security posture, and have visibility into information to create strategic advantages and support business objectives. Learn more about our solutions by visiting and/or join us on LinkedIn.

