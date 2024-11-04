The Paley Museum Named Bethpage Best Of The City Best Museum And Best Children's Party Place For The Second Year In A Row

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Award Is Presented by NYC's Leading Local Publisher, Schneps Media

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Paley Center for Media is proud to announce that for the second year in a row, The Paley Museum has been voted "Bethpage Best of the City"-Best Museum and Best Children's Party Place-in Manhattan. The distinguished award is produced by Schneps Media, the city's leading local media publisher behind 33 award-winning print and digital publications.

The Paley Museum is where media, sports, gaming, and entertainment come together. Known for exhibits, exclusive screenings, red-carpet events, and behind-the-scenes conversations with the stars of television's hottest shows as well as programs with renowned athletes, musicians, gamers, influencers, and podcasters, The Paley Museum is the perfect family destination with several family-friendly activities including special day-long celebrations featuring appearances by beloved characters from the most popular television shows and cartoons, arts & crafts, screenings, educational classes, and more.

The Paley Museum is also the ultimate destination for gamers with the PaleyGX gaming studio. The state-of-the-art studio features all the latest gaming systems and hottest games, immersive VR, and esports tournaments, and plays host to birthday parties year-round. Guests who celebrate birthdays in the PaleyGX studio experience the best-in-class service that has earned The Paley Museum the distinction of being named Best Children's Party Place for two consecutive years.

"It is a tremendous honor to recognized as Best Museum and Best Children's Party Place for a second year running," said Maureen J. Reidy , President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media. "The Paley Museum takes great pride in presenting best-in-class programs and exhibits for visitors from New York and beyond, and next up we look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages to PaleyLand, our annual holiday extravaganza starting on Wednesday, November 20."

Located in the heart of midtown, The Paley Museum has become a New York favorite and must-visit destination thanks to its acclaimed programs, interactive exhibits, PaleyGX state-of-the-art gaming studio and VR lab, and the Paley Archive, a national treasure with over 160,000 TV and radio programs and TV commercials. Most recently, the museum celebrated the 25th

anniversary of the Latin GRAMMYs® with the acclaimed exhibit The Latin GRAMMYs®: 25 Years of Musical Excellence,

and prior to that the blockbuster Super Bowl exhibit Beyond the Big Game which featured the storied Vince Lombardi Trophy, all 57 team rings from each championship-winning team, and for the first time a showcase of memorable Super Bowl commercials from the past 50 years.

The Paley Museum also presented PaleyFest NY, the fall's premier television festival that this year featured a stellar lineup of events including a celebration of the final season of Blue Bloods, the 10th anniversary of Outlander, and more. Next month marks highly anticipated return of PaleyLand, The Paley Museum's holiday celebration for kids of all ages featuring photos with Santa, meet-and-greets with some of the television's most popular animated characters, a magical train display, screenings of classic holiday TV specials on the big screen, and more-all just steps from the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

The Paley Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon until 6:00 pm. Admission is free for Paley Members and children 12 and under. In addition, Members receive advance and discounted tickets to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including PaleyFest, access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience, access to the Paley Archive, and more. For more information and details about Paley Membership, visit

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for almost 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter

About The Bethpage Best of the City Contest and Schneps Media

Schneps Media is the publisher of The Villager, Downtown Express, Chelsea Now, Manhattan Express, New York Family, Gay City News, and several other local outlets. Each year, Schneps Media produces its "Best of the City" awards contest and utilizes all of their media assets to promote the program including during the nomination period, voting round and listing of all the winners. Each business that wins gets the right to utilize the "Best Of" logo/mark that is promoted in a tremendous amount of marketing, including plaques, banners, print advertisements, digital assets, social media marketing, outdoor advertising, email signatures, business cards, and so much more. Recognition is significant and the associated impact undeniable for the Bethpage Best of the City contest winners as this distinction bestows a great deal of pride on businesses in the form of a well-earned distinguished mark of excellence.

