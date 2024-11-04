UAE Rapid Intervention Brigade Inaugurates Women's Subdivision Facility

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A new women's platoon facility at the headquarters of the Mohammed bin Zayed Nahyan's Rapid Intervention Brigade was inaugurated on Monday.

Built in partnership with the International Organisation for Migration and the of Canada, the facility is designed to provide high quality accommodation and support for its personnel, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The opening ceremony featured the presence of the brigade, the Commander of Canadian Forces in the Middle East, and an accompanying Canadian delegation.

In his speech, the Canadian Commander emphasised the strong and long-standing partnership between Jordan and Canada, which has fostered cooperation between their armed forces in various fields.

He reaffirmed Canada's commitment to supporting the Jordanian Armed Forces through continued operational and logistical support.

The Commander of the Rapid Intervention Brigade expressed his gratitude to the Canadian Armed Forces for their continued support, especially in the establishment of the new women's accommodation.

He emphasised the importance of this addition in enabling female personnel within the Jordanian Armed Forces to perform their duties more effectively and efficiently.

The newly constructed facility includes dormitories and administrative space built to modern standards, ensuring maximum comfort for personnel and enhancing their ability to perform their duties.

This project is in line with the Jordanian broader strategy of continuous development and modernisation, aimed at upgrading the facilities and resources of its units and formations.