Prime Minister Pays Field Visit To Jarash, Checks On Facilities

Tour included seven environmental, agricultural, youth, health, social, educational sites PM reviews implementation plans for Jerash eco-tourism project

AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan on Monday stressed the need to transform Jerash Industrial City into an eco-tourism destination.

The announcement came during the prime minister's visit to Jerash Governorate, where he toured seven environmental, agricultural, social, health, and educational sites as part of his weekly field visits across the Kingdom.

During the visit to the eco-tourism project, Hassan reviewed the implementation plans designed to enhance Jerash's tourism offerings and environmental appeal by introducing new experiences, services, and facilities aimed at attracting both domestic and international visitors.

Managed by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, the project is set to commence in November and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In a meeting attended by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab, Hassan received a briefing on the project's components, including the development of a comprehensive eco-park featuring modern, sustainable systems that align with the area's natural identity.

Planned amenities encompass an eco-friendly hotel, a conference hall, family and children's facilities, and areas for games and adventure activities.

Spanning over 210 dunums, the project is situated in a mountainous area overlooking the forests of Jerash, Dibeen, and Tal Rumman, and will also host bazaars and exhibitions for local seasonal products.

At Faisal Az Zoubi Plantation, the prime minister, accompanied by Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat, commended the nursery's efforts in producing fruit-bearing and forest trees for farmers and national reforestation initiatives, aimed at increasing agricultural output and expanding green spaces.

He stressed the necessity of doubling the nursery's annual production, which currently reached around 400,000 seedlings.

Hassan also reviewed modern agricultural systems and fish farming projects being developed at the nursery, highlighting the training and empowerment opportunities available and emphasising the importance of expanding these initiatives to boost agricultural production and employment within the sector.

During a discussion with volunteers and youth leaders at the Jerash Youth Centre, attended by Minister of Youth Yazan Shdeifat, Hassan reiterated the government's commitment to supporting innovative ideas and entrepreneurial initiatives from youth centre members across the governorates, with funding to be facilitated through the Ministry of Youth.

He also praised the centre's efforts in enhancing the skills of young women participating in its programmes and directed the provision of the necessary equipment to establish a digital and sports activities hall, urging for the swift implementation of a new youth centre, set for completion by the end of 2025.

At Jerash Government Hospital, the prime minister, accompanied by Health Minister Firas Hawari, gathered feedback from citizens and medical staff regarding the quality of services and potential improvements.

He underscored the need for a comprehensive study on expanding the hospital, exploring alternative options, and addressing urgent maintenance needs for facilities that serve a wide segment of the population.

During a visit to Al Kitta Elementary and Secondary Boys' Schools, accompanied by Minister of Education Azmi Mahafzah, the prime minister engaged with students and teachers about the school's needs, instructing immediate maintenance for certain facilities and the reconstruction of others within the next three months.

At Qafqafa Women's Charity Association, alongside Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa, Hassan commended the association's efforts in supporting children and individuals with disabilities, assuring government backing to improve and expand its facilities and services.