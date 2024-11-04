'The Patience Is Over': Experts Weigh In On PM Modi's Tough Message To Trudeau

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi's stern response to the activities of Khalistani extremists in Canada has drawn significant attention and analysis. The Prime Minister's hard-hitting message, particularly following on Hindus -- identified as one of the most peaceful communities -- marks a critical juncture in India-Canada relations.

PM Narendra Modi wrote in a post on X: "I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law."

Undoubtedly, the rise of radical Khalistani groups, especially those operating from Canada, has long been a cause of concern for India.

The Canadian government's leniency towards these groups, including expressions of support from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has emboldened such factions.

PM Modi's previous restraint can be interpreted as a strategic decision to foster diplomatic ties with Canada, emphasising dialogue. However, the attacks on Hindus in Canada appear to have crossed a threshold.

Foreign policy watchers say that PM Modi's statement, particularly the phrase 'such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve', signals New Delhi adopting a more assertive, aggressive and decisive posture towards the Trudeau government.

This diplomatic approach is significant, as it underscores India's intolerance for external support of extremism targeting its citizens.

"PM Modi's patience has its limits, and the recent events indicate that those limits have been tested," say experts.

A foreign policy expert writes in a post on X: "PM has so far shown extreme patience with the shenanigans of @JustinTrudeau. But an attack on Hindus, the most peaceful community in the world, by radical Khalistanis, who are emboldened by Trudeau's direct support, has finally tested the patience of PM.

"Canada is on notice. Just to place this in context, the sentence 'such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve' in PM Modi's tweet is as explicit a message as it gets that the Khalistanis in Canada are state sponsored anti-India groups of thugs, criminals and terrorists. Just think about what PM has alluded to in his tweet and its implications."

Experts predict that PM Modi's statement may serve as a catalyst for heightened scrutiny of how Western nations handle extremist groups.

The message is clear: India is prepared to take a firmer stand against any form of radicalism that threatens its citizens, regardless of where it originates.

Experts agree that PM Modi's explicit message serves as a warning not only to Khalistani activists but also to the Canadian government.

"The characterisation of Khalistani groups as state-sponsored thugs and terrorists is a stark reminder that India views this issue through a security lens," say experts.

There is no denying that Canada may face pressure to reassess its approach to managing its Sikh diaspora and the growing influence of radical elements.