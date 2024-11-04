Cashless Transactions At 588 Booking Counters In Northeast Frontier Railway Zone

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 4 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar, has equipped 588 booking counters with QR code machines across its five divisions in a bid to support 'Digital India' and enable cashless transactions, officials said on Monday.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that 588 numbers of booking counters with QR code machines have been installed in five divisions -- Katihar, Rangiya, Alipurduar, Lumding, and Tinsukia.

He said that this initiative ensures that passengers at almost all major stations within the NFR network can benefit from seamless digital payments, making ticketing more convenient and efficient.

The digital booking counters have been strategically distributed, with 167 in Katihar, 96 in Alipurduar, 87 in Rangiya, 175 in Lumding, and 63 in Tinsukia.

The CPRO said that with the ongoing festive season, NFR has launched several special trains to manage the passenger rush and demand.

The availability of QR code machines at booking counters is especially beneficial for festival rush travellers, allowing them to avoid lengthy queues for cash transactions and opt for faster digital payment modes, he pointed out.

According to Sharma, this setup not only enhances passenger convenience but also aligns with safety protocols by minimising cash handling, ensuring a smoother journey for all.

The official said that the QR Code-based ticketing system would allow passengers to book their tickets through various digital platforms. Passengers can scan the QR code at the station to obtain their tickets without the need for physical interaction.

This move is expected to reduce queues at ticket counters, minimising the use of cash, and ensuring a faster and more secure ticket purchasing process.

The introduction of QR Code machines for cashless ticketing is another milestone achieved by NFR towards its efforts for modernising passenger services with enhanced amenities, the railway official said.

Adopting innovative technologies in ticketing systems will further make travelling easier and safer for train passengers.

Earlier, the implementation of mobile app-based ticketing systems through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app has already been adopted by NFR.

This app allows passengers to book unreserved tickets from the comfort of their homes using their smartphones for their planned journeys.

The 'Digital India' initiative aims to promote three C's -- Contactless ticketing, Cashless transactions and Customer convenience and experience.