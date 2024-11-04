Global And Taiwan ICT Industry Research Report 2024: Market Performance, AI PC And AI Server Shipment Forecasts 2020-2024 & 2024-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outlook for the Global ICT Industry, 2024 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes global and Taiwan IT hardware performance, including AI PC and AI server shipment forecasts through 2028 and 2027, respectively, and examines global and Taiwan market trends through 2028, with AI smartphone forecasts for 2024-2028. It also includes global market share data for PCs, servers, and from 2022 to 2024.

In 2024, the AI PC era is expected to have limited impact on global PC shipments, with notebook PCs seeing modest growth of 2.8% year-on-year and desktop PCs experiencing a slight decline. In contrast, the global server market is projected to grow nearly 6%, driven by AI demand. While smartphones will focus on AI features, global shipments are forecasted to rise only slightly to 1.19 billion units amid cautious recovery.

Key Topics Covered:



Global ICT Market Trends

Taiwan ICT Industry Trends Conclusion

Competitive Landscape



Acer

AMD

Apple

ASUS

Dell

Honor

HPE

Huawei

Inspur

Intel

Lenovo

MediaTek

Nvidia

Oppo

Oracle

Qualcomm

Samsung

Supermicro

Tesla

Vivo Xiaomi

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900