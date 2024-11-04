عربي


Global And Taiwan ICT Industry Research Report 2024: Market Performance, AI PC And AI Server Shipment Forecasts 2020-2024 & 2024-2028


11/4/2024 10:45:50 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outlook for the Global ICT Industry, 2024 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes global and Taiwan IT hardware market performance, including AI PC and AI server shipment forecasts through 2028 and 2027, respectively, and examines global and Taiwan smartphone market trends through 2028, with AI smartphone forecasts for 2024-2028. It also includes global market share data for PCs, servers, and smartphones from 2022 to 2024.
In 2024, the AI PC era is expected to have limited impact on global PC shipments, with notebook PCs seeing modest growth of 2.8% year-on-year and desktop PCs experiencing a slight decline. In contrast, the global server market is projected to grow nearly 6%, driven by AI demand. While smartphones will focus on AI features, global shipments are forecasted to rise only slightly to 1.19 billion units amid cautious recovery.
Key Topics Covered:

  • Global ICT Market Trends
  • Taiwan ICT Industry Trends
  • Conclusion

Competitive Landscape

  • Acer
  • AMD
  • Apple
  • ASUS
  • Dell
  • Honor
  • HPE
  • Huawei
  • Inspur
  • Intel
  • Lenovo
  • MediaTek
  • Nvidia
  • Oppo
  • Oracle
  • Qualcomm
  • Samsung
  • Supermicro
  • Tesla
  • Vivo
  • Xiaomi

