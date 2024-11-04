Onstation Welcomes Former Infotech VP Ward Zerbe To Accelerate Public Sector Adoption

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnStation, the leading provider of digital stationing solutions for the heavy highway industry, today announced the appointment of Ward Zerbe as its new Director of Public Sector Programs.

With more than 40 years of experience of successfully driving innovation and delivering information solutions, Ward's experience covers federal, state, local, and international government. Prior to OnStation, Ward spent over 20 years with Infotech, Inc in several roles driving business growth in the infrastructure sector working with state and local governments and contractors. Most recently Ward was Infotech's Executive Relationships Officer engaging senior customer and industry executives to develop long term relationships that span the transportation infrastructure industry. Previously, Ward served as the Vice President for the AASHTOWare Products Division overseeing the software development and maintenance, implementation services, and support for the AASHTOWare Project suite of applications for construction contract management. As an Account Manager at Infotech, he was instrumental in creating the account management structure that resulted in unprecedented growth.

As the transportation construction industry continues to evolve, the necessity of accurate stationing data is critical to any construction project. It is central to construction administration, digital project delivery, eTicketing, and asset management. OnStation's digital stationing tool has been embraced in the industry to provide a common, accurate reference from bidding through closeout. Now is the time to accelerate the presence of OnStation's solutions wherever transportation infrastructure projects are executed.

Ward brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience as a trusted advisor to customers throughout the US. "After hearing about OnStation several times from various colleagues, my research led me to determine their solution was going to be a game changer. I see a lot of possibilities for the product even beyond its current use today. Also, OnStation has the right approach to working with public sector customers. I had to be a part of this important venture."

The opportunity to add Ward to the OnStation Team was an easy decision, said CEO Patrick Russo.“Ward originally connected with Dave Thomas, our Director of Business Development, and expressed interest in joining OnStation. After a couple of direct conversations, I could tell Ward fit into the OnStation culture of operating with high integrity and shared the same goals of continuing to transform our industry with innovative, worker first tools that easily tie stationing, documentation and inspection together. Full gas ahead!”

For more information about OnStation and its solutions, please visit .

About Ward Zerbe

Ward graduated from The George Washington University with a bachelor's degree in business administration and information systems and he holds the PMP certification from the Project Management Institute. Ward's career highlights include implementing the first nationwide network infrastructure for the Federal Highway Administration, delivering intelligent transportations systems for the Maryland Department of Transportation, and delivering a SaaS data analytics module as the capstone for AASHTOWare Project. Ward also spent a year overseas as an adviser to the Royal Thai Government implementing a project management system. For Ward, it's the relationships that are key to making technology successful.

Ward and his wife Kim have been married over 41 years and have 4 grown married children and 2 granddaughters. They enjoy traveling, making new friends, and working on their farm in Virginia.

About OnStation

OnStation is a collaborative digital stationing platform that offers location-based project records from bid to close. Specifically designed for the heavy highway industry, OnStation's mobile app centralizes communication, boosts productivity, enhances worker safety, and improves project quality. Users benefit from live jobsite stationing, milepost, and LRS capabilities. They can overlay design layers on the project map and communicate via a custom chat platform that organizes and records project events at their locations. OnStation is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and is supported on all desktop systems.

