Industrial Lasers Systems Market Business Strategies With Key Players Analysis To Reach $34.8 Billion By 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A laser system is used to cut fabrics and metals with the help of laser beam which simply melts the materials. It offers various other benefits such as weld metals with high precision, mark tracking codes, clean metal surface, and measure the part dimension. They are widely used in several industries such as automotive, medical, machinery manufacturing, and metal fabrication.According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Industrial Lasers Systems Market ," The industrial lasers systems market size was valued at $17.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $34.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.Download Updated Sample PDF:Driving Factors:By industrial lasers systems type, the macro-processing segment has generated highest revenue in the global industrial lasers systems market in 2020. This is attributed to increase in demand for lasers in industrial applications such as marking, welding, cutting, and additive manufacturing. Furthermore, the global expansion of the metal cutting industry and automotive particularly in emerging countries such as U.S., India, and China is propelling the industrial lasers systems market growth. Moreover, industrial lasers systems are popular due to their benefits such as compact size, high beam quality, less maintenance cost, and better stability. As a result, such advantages are projected to drive demand for industrial lasers systems in the forecast period. On the basis of application, the cutting segment accounted for a large share in term of revenue in global market in 2020.In terms of region, Asia-Pacific has largest industrial lasers systems market share in terms of revenue, owing to high demand for lasers systems in countries such as China, India, and Japan. This is attributed to increase in adoption and manufacturing of fiber laser machines in manufacturing sector. Furthermore, development of the electronic and automotive sectors in this region has provided lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.Key players in the market have implemented strategic moves such as acquisition, business expansion, partnership and product launch to strengthen its market position and to expand their client base. For instance, in July 2021, NKT Photonics launched SuperK Fianium OCT Series, new supercontinuum laser for optical coherence tomography. It is designed for low-noise performance in multimodality applications to provide high contract low noise pictures.Interested in this Report? Enquire Before Buying:Key Segments:By Type -Macro processingMicro processingBy Power -Less than 1 kWMore than 1.1 kWBy Application -CuttingWeldingNon metal processingAdditive manufacturingOthersKey Findings Of The StudyThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial lasers systems market trends and dynamics.Depending on application, the cutting segment dominated the industrial lasers systems market in terms of revenue in 2020 and the additive manufacturing segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By type, the macro processing segment has registered highest revenue in 2020.By power, more than 1.1 kW segment has registered highest revenue in 2020.Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.The key players within the industrial lasers systems market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the industrial lasers systems industry.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.In-depth industrial lasers systems market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.The global industrial lasers systems market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.Request For Customization with This Report:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

