Yermak: Ukraine Not Conducting Negotiations With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, stressed that Ukraine is not engaged in any negotiations with Russia.

He stated this during a television broadcast while addressing information circulated by several outlets about alleged talks between Ukraine and Russia regarding halting on infrastructure, reports Ukrinform.

“These so-called 'Ukraine-Russia' negotiations, as described, are definitely not true. Here's what's actually happening: we've held thematic conferences. The first was on energy security, held online, with Qatar as a co-organizer. During this conference, we established principles related to this point of the Peace Formula. Many countries participated,” said Yermak.

When asked if any Russian delegation was present at these conferences, Yermak stressed,“No, no, all these thematic conferences exclude Russia.”

“There were many countries from different continents involved. Once the conferences were over and we established the principles, we noted that, for instance, if Qatar or another country is willing to implement these agreements through separate agreements with Ukraine and separately with the Russian Federation, they are welcome to do so. The same situation applies to food security. Turkey previously facilitated the grain corridor for a year, with two separate agreements: 'Turkey – United Nations – Ukraine' and 'Turkey – United Nations – Russia.' We made it clear: if they are ready, they may proceed. What was important for us was that the conference took place and principles were established. If anyone feels ready to implement the outcomes of the conference within this framework, they are welcome to do so. As far as I know, no agreements have been made yet. If such agreements are reached, Ukraine is prepared to consider them, as this fully aligns with the principles outlined in Ukraine's Peace Formula. All this talk seems to be, perhaps, a reaction to the thematic conferences, but I can certainly say that Ukraine is not holding any negotiations with Russia,” Yermak emphasized.

and

When a journalist asked if Ukraine's partners had demanded that it avoid strikes on specific sites in Russia, the Head of the Office responded:“Let's put it this way. No one has demanded anything from us. However, we are aware that countries would support, for example, in terms of energy security, if two such agreements were brokered by Qatar or another country. I know countries would support this.”

Yermak explained that countries would support this“not primarily out of concern for what happens to Russia, but understanding that it's also important for us that our energy system isn't under constant attack.”

Earlier, several media outlets reported that Ukraine and Russia were allegedly in talks regarding mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure targets.