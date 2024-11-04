Aircare1 Upgrades Entire Fleet To Learjet 60: Enhancing Air Ambulance Services Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DEER VALLEY, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AirCARE1, a leader in air ambulance services, is pleased to announce the full transition of its fleet to the Learjet 60. This upgrade reinforces their commitment to providing the highest standard of care and comfort for patients during air ambulance transports.

New Learjet60

Interior Shot_Patient Care

In recent years, AirCARE1 has focused on upgrading its fleet to the Learjet 60, a highly regarded and reliable aircraft. With their latest purchase of a new Learjet 60, and the sale of their Learjet 35, the fleet is now entirely equipped with this advanced model. By standardizing operations around this aircraft, AirCARE1 aims to provide exceptional service and support to all patients, ensuring high-quality care and comfort on every flight.

"Streamlining our fleet to the Learjet 60 allows us to operate more efficiently and provide optimal support for every patient," said Denise Waye, President of AirCARE1. "The new aircraft completed its first mission last week and performed beautifully. We are thrilled to be exclusively working with these aircraft."

The Learjet60 Aircraft

AirCARE1 selected the Learjet 60 for its excellent safety record, performance capabilities, and luxurious interiors. Focusing exclusively on this aircraft type enables the company to enhance its service offerings and better meet the diverse needs of its patients.

The Learjet 60 boasts impressive cruise performance at elevation up to 43,000. Its speed facilitates rapid medical transport in critical situations. With a range of 2,350 nm, the aircraft provides nonstop service from coast to coast, ensuring timely care. Its five-hour flight duration allows for efficient long-distance transport, giving quick access to essential medical services. Notable features include a spacious, full stand-up cabin that maximizes comfort and accommodates family members. Additionally, the inclusion of a lavatory adds convenience for passengers on longer flights.

AirCARE1's aircraft function as airborne Intensive Care Units, equipped with the latest medical technology to ensure seamless care from origin to destination. The design prioritizes patient care and comfort, enabling a highly skilled medical team-comprising a nurse and paramedic-to deliver superior medical attention while ensuring a smooth transport experience.

AirCARE1's Mission

AirCARE1's mission is to always do what is right for their patients. The organization is dedicated to exceptional care during transport, meeting or exceeding the standards of premier medical facilities. With this fleet upgrade, AirCARE1 is poised to continue delivering outstanding service, ensuring that those in need receive the best care possible, wherever they are.

As a premier air ambulance service provider, AirCARE1 is committed to delivering superior medical transport services across North, South, and Central America.

Contact:

Shana Potter

424.208.4632

[email protected]

SOURCE AirCARE1 Air Ambulance & Medical Escort Service Provider

