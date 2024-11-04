Parity Healthcare Analytics Joins Synova To Support Safe, Financially Sustainable Nurse Staffing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parity Healthcare Analytics has joined Synova Associates as a top-tier Premium Partner, the two organizations announced today.

Parity provides industry-leading nurse management and staffing analytics software for perinatal (obstetric and neonatal) hospital units (OB and NICU). The revolutionary decision-support system assists in real-time staffing decisions, ensuring the delivery of safe maternal and neonatal care. The transforms nurse leaders' ability to optimize, manage and improve the nursing workforce with comprehensive analytics and insights.

By helping nurse leaders forecast demand, fine-tune scheduling and improve budgeting, Parity is a natural fit with Synova, an institute for perinatal nurse leadership. Recently, Synova has emphasized supporting nurse leader development in the areas of budget and finance through their new leader bootcamps and advanced leader certification. Bridging the gap between finance and nursing is critical to building a sustainable workforce, transforming what has often been a source of tension into a foundation for trust.

“Parity and Synova are aligned in their efforts to improve healthcare for women and children by providing nurse leaders and clinicians with value-added resources to be successful,” said Parity Founder and CEO Heidi Morin, RN.“Synova leadership has always been very supportive of innovative startups like Parity, and we're excited to partner with them.”

Synova Associates COO Melissa Gehl, MSW, says she's pleased to work more closely with an organization focused on transforming labor management and nurse workload measurement.

“We are thrilled to announce this new partnership, which aligns perfectly with our vision to continuously improve leadership knowledge on products and services that can enhance patient care and advance operational efficiencies,” said Gehl.“By joining forces with industry leaders, we're expanding our reach and capabilities to educate and inform nurse leaders about advances in perinatal and neonatal care.”

“We know Parity users rely on Synova as a trusted source for education and for discovering innovative products and solutions,” said Parity Co-founder and COO Chuck Alsdurf.“We're excited to elevate our collaboration to this new level.”

For more information about Parity, visit or contact Heidi Morin at ...th. For more information about Synova Associates, visit .

About Parity Healthcare Analytics

Founded in 2020, Parity Healthcare Analytics is a fast-growing provider of nurse labor management and staffing analytics software for perinatal clinical units (OB and NICU). The software gathers real-time & acuity-based information to provide the data needed to make efficient, effective, safe staffing decisions now. Beyond today's needs, Parity's analytics help nurse leaders forecast demand, fine-tune scheduling, and improve budgeting.

About Synova Associates

Synova Associates is a nurse leader education company. Synova's leadership forums and meetings provide NICU and perinatal nurse leaders with innovative information and solutions to help them achieve their goals and find more joy in their work. Synova's programming helps nurse leaders understand the importance of culture, leadership and team development, along with broadening their professional networks.

