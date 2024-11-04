Soudah Development Showcases “Soudah Peaks” in The World Travel Market in London

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Saudi Arabia – Soudah (3 November 2024): Soudah Development, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has announced its participation in the World Travel Market (WTM), the leading global event for travel and hospitality being held in London from November 5 to 7, 2024. The company will showcase its flagship project, Soudah Peaks, a luxury mountain tourism destination situated 3,015 meters above sea level, on top of the country’s highest point.

This participation builds on the success of the "Above the Clouds" campaign that promotes Soudah Peaks and the luxury experiences it will offer. The company aims to explore strategic partnership opportunities with leading global partners in the luxury tourism and hospitality sectors, including operators, global brands, and investors.

“We are glad to meet key players from the international luxury tourism and hospitality industry here in the World Travel Market. It is an important event on our global agenda where we engage with potential partners and investors who are keen on exploring opportunities in Soudah Peaks, our flagship luxury mountain destination. In the previous editions of WTM the engagements and interactions were successful and promising, and we are looking forward for more this time as well.” Said Eng. Saleh Aloraini, CEO of Soudah Development.

This year marks Soudah Development's third consecutive participation in the World Travel Market, one of the largest international exhibitions in the travel and tourism sectors.





