ewpartners Hosts Fourth China Night to Celebrate the Growing Opportunities for China-Saudi Cooperation

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 3 November 2024 – ewpartners (formerly eWTP Arabia Capital), the first international investment firm to establish a Saudi-Asia cross border platform, hosted its annual China Night Gala Dinner alongside FII 2024 to celebrate the growing partnership between Saudi Arabia and China. Under the theme "New Horizons for Global Partnerships," ewpartners welcomed over 200 guests from government agencies, investors, and technology companies from Saudi Arabia and the Asia Pacific region. Among them were representatives from key institutions such as the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, Ministry of Media, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Ministry of Investment, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and the Saudi National Bank (SNB).



Rayan Al Bakri, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Services



Speech of Esra Assery, Chief of Staff of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Media







Celebrating the KSA Sino Logistics SEZ initiative. From left: Jerry, Founder and Managing Partner of ewpartners; Luis Eduardo Perez, CCO of KSIADC; Rayan Al Bakri, Saudi Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Services; and Alan Zhou, COO of Leshines.



Now in its fourth year, China Night has become the premier platform for fostering valuable connections among senior government officials and global business leaders from Saudi Arabia, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.

The event, which took place at the five-star InterContinental hotel in Riyadh, featured key notes speeches from its eminent guests followed by two thematic panel discussions: the first on global ventures and entrepreneurs driving global impact through cross-border ventures, featuring experts from ewpartners portfolio companies, Alibaba Cloud, Sahm, and Btr.tech; and the second on navigating MENA and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities, with representatives from Saudi National Bank, BNP Paribas ClB Middle East, PingAn Insurance Overseas and ewpartners. The event culminated in a gala dinner and networking to facilitate discussion and connections.

Commenting on the evening, Rayan Al Bakri, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Services said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the land of opportunities, growth, prosperity and it's destined to be the kingdom of the future within the region. We are excited to see the growing cross-border investments between Asia and the region, contributing to our Vision 2030, amplifying our commitment to supporting local firms grow, and international firms establish a presence in the Kingdom. ”

Esra Assery, Chief of Staff of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Media, commented: “China Night hosted by ewpartners celebrates the enduring partnership between both countries, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and China. I would like to take a moment to reflect on the formidable strength and journey of both countries, as we undergo a transformative era marked by strategic initiatives and ambitious reforms. Vision 2030, our comprehensive blueprint aimed at economic diversification, sustainable development, and the enhancements of our global standing, and China’s Belt and Road Initiative share similarities. Both initiatives are not only a vision, but a commitment to our future, to our people, and to the world.”

Jerry Li, Founder and Managing Partner at ewpartners commented: “Each year, China Night brings together over 150 key government officials, chairman, founders and other senior figures from governments, companies and investment institutions across the GCC and Asia-Pacific region. This flagship event shines a spotlight on the important investment relationship that exists between MENA and APAC and provides a platform to unlock cross-border opportunities and explore partnerships and collaborations to drive economic growth. ewpartners was founded in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2017 and in the past seven years, we have seen remarkable growth within our company, in the Kingdom and between the two regions as the significance of the relationship grows. I'd like to thank our key notes speakers for their valuable contribution to the evening, which has been such a success. We look forward to continuing to drive investments and unlock potential between the GCC and Asia-Pacific region through our robust and strategic investment strategies.”

China Night follows a period of significant activity for ewpartners. Over the past month, ewpartners announced additional support from GCC sovereign wealth funds, including a $150 million commitment from the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) aimed at investing in the local and regional economy. During the China Night celebrations, ewpartners and partner KSIADC also celebrated their strategic partnership, including the co-development of the 4-square-kilometer KSA-Sino Logistics Special Economic Zone at King Salman International Airport.

Earlier this week, ewpartners announced a strategic partnership with Saudi National Bank (SNB), which will provide comprehensive financial solutions for ewpartners, its affiliated enterprises, and key projects, including the above mentioned KSA-Sino Logistics Special Economic Zone.





