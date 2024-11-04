Oracle and Tamkeen Sign MOU to Open Oracle Engineering Center in Bahrain

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, United Arab Emirates—November 4, 2024 — Oracle has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” to open a dedicated Oracle Engineering Center in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The MoU was signed at the Gateway Gulf Forum 2024, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain with international participation from senior government officials, business leaders, and executives.



Through this collaboration, Oracle will offer technical training and certification to Bahrainis with the aim to strengthen Bahrain’s ICT talent pool and employ local talent in this field to drive digital innovation and growth. This initiative will also help meet the growing demand for Oracle Cloud solutions in the Gulf region.



The MoU with Oracle aligns with Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities: to increase economic participation through employment opportunities for new market entrants, to expand career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and to further develop the private sector by supporting enterprises to drive impact and sustainable development in the economy.



On this occasion, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour fund Tamkeen commented: "We are committed to equipping national talent with the necessary skills to meet the demands of the growing Information Technology sector in the job market, ensuring their competitiveness both locally and globally."



“Our training programs will support the growth of the Oracle partner ecosystem in Bahrain and provide an industry leading learning platform for local students” said Nick Redshaw, senior vice president, Tech Cloud, Middle East and Africa, Oracle.



As part of the agreement, Oracle and Tamkeen will also collaborate to launch Oracle certification programs, supported by Tamkeen, to help develop and qualify Bahraini talent needed for the Oracle Engineering Hub. This initiative will also help supply local tech talent to Oracle partners establishing engineering and services hubs in Bahrain, further strengthening Bahrain's position as a leading destination for technology innovation and investment.









