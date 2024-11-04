Mynd.Ai's Promethean Brand To Release Transformational New Technology In First Quarter Of 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynd, Inc. ("Mynd" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MYND) today announced that its subsidiary, Promethean, is set to launch its most adaptable interactive flat panel display (IFPD) and software solution-the Promethean ActivPanel 10 and Promethean ActivSuiteTM-in the first quarter of 2025. This next-gen experience is designed with choice and simplicity in mind, allowing schools, universities, and businesses to maximize and collaboration in various settings.

"By allowing customers to choose their preferred operating system (Chrome, Windows, or Android) and creating seamless integration between the ActivPanel 10, connected devices, and the Promethean ActivSuite, this solution gives educators and employees tremendous freedom to teach, present, and collaborate without interruption; meeting customers where they are," said Lance Solomon,

Mynd's Chief Product Officer. Solomon added, "It's the most cost-effective and sustainable way for schools and businesses to have an interactive display that's always secure and up to date."

"We are thrilled about the upcoming introduction of Promethean's latest technology, which represents a significant leap forward in Mynd's commitment to innovation and excellence. We believe that this next generation of integrated hardware and software solution will not only provide our customers with unparalleled flexibility and ease of use but will also set a new standard in the industry, driving growth, and delivering value to our stakeholders," said Arthur Giterman, Mynd's Chief Financial Officer.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect Mynd's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," "optimistic," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Mynd's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Mynd's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at . Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Mynd's filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect Mynd's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Mynd disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

About Mynd, Inc.

Seattle-based Mynd is a global leader in interactive technology offering best-in-class hardware and software solutions that help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Our award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. Our global distribution network of more than 4,000 reseller partners and our dedicated sales and support teams around the world enable us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers.

