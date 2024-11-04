TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, (NASDAQ: TTMI), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:



Stifel Midwest 1x1 on November 7th at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Chicago,

BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on December 3rd at the Boca Raton Hotel in Boca Raton with a presentation at 2:50pm Eastern Time, and UBS Global Industrials & Conference on December 4th at the Eau Resort and Spa in Palm Beach, with a presentation at 9:30am Eastern Time.



About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at .

Contact:

Sameer Desai,

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

...

714-327-3050