(MENAFN) Former U.S. President and current presidential candidate Donald has expressed confidence in his chances for success in the upcoming election, stating that the winner will likely be determined on the night of the election. In a phone interview with ABC News on Sunday, he commented on the potential for loss, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of while emphasizing his belief that he has "a substantial lead." Trump remarked on the inevitability of uncertainties in any election, saying, "Bad things could happen. You know, things happen, but it's going to be interesting."



When asked about his plans to address the nation following the election results, Trump indicated he would make an appearance "at the right time." He also reflected on his campaign rallies, asserting that no one has conducted rallies with the same scale and enthusiasm as he has, suggesting that this momentum could be a critical factor in his campaign's success.



In the final stretch of the campaign, Trump intensified his efforts by focusing on key battleground states. After a series of events in the western states, he participated in rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin on Friday and returned to North Carolina for two events on Saturday, including a brief detour to Virginia, where he feels optimistic about his chances. Following the interview with ABC News, he continued his campaigning with rallies in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia on Sunday, demonstrating a clear strategy to engage voters in crucial areas.



Trump cited polling data from the Brazil-based firm AtlasIntel, which he described as the "most accurate" pollster during the 2020 election cycle, asserting that he is currently leading in all seven critical battleground states. These states—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—are pivotal in determining the election outcome. Both Trump and his opponent, Kamala Harris, have recognized the importance of these swing states, dedicating substantial time and resources to campaign there, knowing that their results could ultimately decide the election.

