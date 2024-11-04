Iran's natural gas transmission network delivers 130 bcm in 6 months

(MENAFN) In the first half of the current Iranian calendar year, which runs from March 20 to September 21, Iran's natural gas transmission network achieved a significant milestone by delivering 133 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas, as reported by Peyman Khazraei, the Managing Director of the Iranian Gas Transmission Company (IGTC). This achievement highlights the operational efficiency and capacity of the network, which plays a crucial role in meeting the energy demands of both urban and rural populations across the country.



Khazraei further detailed that 74 percent of the company’s overhaul and development objectives for this year have already been accomplished, with plans to complete the remaining initiatives by the end of the Iranian year in late March 2025. The comprehensive maintenance and upgrade strategy involves various critical activities, including 1,267 kilometers of smart tracking, nearly 2,000 kilometers of pipeline cleaning, extensive leak detection over approximately 26,000 kilometers, and pipeline replacement totaling 2,100 meters. Additionally, the replacement of 70,543 square meters of coatings and 18 instances of hot taps were carried out to enhance the network's reliability and efficiency.



Moreover, the IGTC has focused on enhancing communication infrastructure by installing around 106 kilometers of optical fiber cables this year, which contributes to the overall modernization of the gas transmission network. The total optical fiber network has now reached about 9,000 kilometers, facilitating better monitoring and management of gas flow throughout the system. This technological advancement is essential for improving the operational capabilities of the network, allowing for timely responses to any potential issues that may arise.



In terms of its overhaul achievements, Khazraei noted a shift in strategy regarding turbine maintenance. Previously, many turbines were sent abroad for significant repairs and reconstructions. However, with the implementation of new planning and the identification of capable domestic contractors, a substantial number of local companies are now engaged in repairing, reconstructing, and manufacturing turbine spare parts. This development not only strengthens Iran's domestic capabilities in gas infrastructure maintenance but also supports the ongoing expansion of the National Iranian Gas Company’s extensive network, which currently provides natural gas access to over 98 percent of the urban population and 90 percent of the rural population across the country.

