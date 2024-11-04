Iran declares 18,000 National Housing Movement units currently under construction in Khuzestan

(MENAFN) In Khuzestan province, located in the southwest of Iran, approximately 18,000 units associated with the National Housing Movement are currently under construction, as revealed by Amirhossein Jafarzadeh, the deputy head of the Housing and Building Office within the Khuzestan Transport and Urban Development Department. This initiative aims to address the housing needs of the local population, with a focus on improving living conditions in both urban and rural areas. Jafarzadeh noted that out of these units, 2,363 are expected to be completed and delivered to applicants by the beginning of the Iranian calendar month of Bahman, which starts on January 20, 2025.



The Iranian Transport and Urban Development Ministry has reported that a total of 2,336.7 hectares of land has been allocated for the construction of National Housing Movement units nationwide during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to September 21. This land allocation is crucial for facilitating the development of new housing projects across various provinces. Notably, Tehran province received 527 hectares, East Azarbaijan province was allocated 150 hectares, Kermanshah province received 396 hectares, and Fars province was granted 1,260 hectares for this purpose.



The National Housing Movement has been identified as a major development initiative by the Iranian government, emphasizing the need for comprehensive housing solutions to cater to the demands of the population. In early September, Hamid Pour-Mohammadi, the head of Iran's Planning and Budget Organization (PBO), underscored the significance of this program in addressing the housing crisis in the country. The government is focused on accelerating construction efforts to ensure timely delivery of homes to those in need.



Former Minister of Transport and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, indicated in late July that a total of 2.6 million housing units under the National Housing Movement were in various stages of construction across the country. This ambitious plan involves diverse models of housing to meet the varying needs of residents. While some of these units have already been completed and handed over to applicants, others are still in progress, reflecting the government's commitment to expanding housing availability in Iran.

