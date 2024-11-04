NIOPDC confirms Iran’s self-sufficient in jet fuel output

(MENAFN) The head of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) has confirmed that Iran's refineries are fully capable of supplying the country's needs for airplane fuel, eliminating the necessity for imports. According to Keramat Veis-Karami, the average daily production of jet fuel in Iran over the past two years has been approximately 4 million tons. This robust production capacity indicates a self-sufficient approach to aviation fuel needs.



Veis-Karami detailed the volume of fuel delivered in recent years, highlighting that in the Iranian calendar year 1401, which concluded in late March 2023, more than 1.467 billion liters of jet fuel were provided to approximately 198,000 airplanes. The following year, 1402, saw a similar output with over 1.463 billion liters delivered to around 21,000 aircraft. These figures illustrate the consistency in production and distribution capabilities of the Iranian oil sector.



The information presented by NIOPDC underscores Iran's strategic focus on achieving energy independence, particularly in the aviation sector. By maintaining a steady supply of jet fuel for both domestic and international flights, Iran aims to bolster its position in the regional energy market while reducing reliance on foreign products.



Overall, the statements made by Veis-Karami reflect confidence in the nation's oil production infrastructure, reinforcing the idea that Iran's capabilities in jet fuel production are both significant and sustainable. This self-reliance in critical energy resources is a key element of Iran's broader economic strategy.

