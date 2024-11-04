Iranian Lorestan province produces over 4,000 tons of honey yearly

(MENAFN) The director-general of the Veterinary Department in Lorestan province, Mostafa Zebardast, has revealed that the province produces over 4,000 tons of honey annually. This impressive output is supported by a robust infrastructure, with approximately 450,000 hives spread across more than 3,700 apiaries in the region. Zebardast emphasized the importance of receiving additional support from relevant organizations to enhance this industry further. He noted that pursuing branding strategies is crucial for increasing the presence of Lorestan's honey in global, regional, and domestic markets.



On a national scale, Iran’s honey production per capita is reported to be 1.415 kilograms, according to an official from the Agriculture Ministry. Meanwhile, Mohammad-Ebrahim Hassan-Nejad, the deputy minister for livestock products affairs, mentioned that the average honey consumption per capita in the country stands at 1.397 kilograms. This indicates a relatively balanced production and consumption dynamic, highlighting the potential for growth in the honey market.



The beekeeping sector employs a significant workforce, with approximately 155,000 individuals engaged in various activities within the country's 94,932 apiaries. This indicates the vital role that honey production plays in supporting livelihoods and contributing to the agricultural economy of Iran. With Iran being the third-largest honey producer in the world, the sector's potential for expansion remains substantial.



Mokhtar Mohajer, chairman of the Animal Science Research Institute, has advocated for increasing honey production efficiency, suggesting that the average yield per colony should rise by three to four kilograms. He linked this goal to the Seventh National Development Plan (2022-2026), underscoring the importance of optimizing production based on the diverse flora and available pastures throughout the country. Achieving this target could significantly boost Iran's honey production capabilities and strengthen its position in the global market.

