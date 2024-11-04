Lineup Of Cultural, Artistic, And Sporting Events In Qatar For November

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's event calendar heats up with an exciting array of cultural, artistic, and sporting activities with the beginning of the winter season. Whether residents and visitors are passionate about sport, art enthusiasts, or seeking family–friendly entertainment, there's something for everyone to enjoy this month.

Qatar Calendar, the go-to guide for everything happening across the country, offers a seamless way to stay upto date with the most exciting events taking place. With art exhibitions, theatrical performances, and thrilling sports events, November promises a variety of experiences catered to all tastes.

Commenting on the November calendar, Sheikha Noor Abdulla Al-Thani, Head of Tourism Events and Festivals Organising Section at Qatar Tourism, said:“Our vision for the newly revamped Qatar Calendar is to establish a central hub where both residents and visitors can explore the country's vibrant and diverse range of events. This November, we are excited to present a line-up that includes everything from engaging art exhibitions to exhilarating sporting events, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy extend our gratitude to our stakeholders for sharing their events and festivals with us, contributing to Qatar Tourism's mission of delivering a calendar that caters to both residents and international visitors.”

Cultural Highlights and Art Exhibitions

Art aficionados can look forward to the Hermes Heritage Exhibition at the National Museum of Qatar, running until November 9, which showcases the exquisite craftsmanship behind the iconic Hermes brand. The Mal Lawal 4 Exhibition will also take place at the National Museum of Qatar, from November 20 to April 2025, providing a unique opportunity to explore Qatar's rich heritage.

From November 1, the Chaumet & Nature Exhibition will take centre stage at M7, Gallery 3, Msheireb Downtown Doha, showcasing the delicate relationship between luxury and the natural world.

Another must-see event is the Tethkar Exhibition, taking place until November 6, at Al Jewan Hall, Al Dana Club, featuring a diverse array of artistic and cultural artefacts.



Qatar Museums unveils monumental public artwork Weekly Game Guide (Nov 3-Nov 9, 2024): What's on in the sports world?

Read Also

Captivating Theatre and Live Performances

Musical highlights include a spectacular concert by the legendary Kadim Al Sahir at Katara Amphitheatre on November 7.

Music lovers can look forward to the Nawal El Kuwaitia Concert, a performance by the legendary artist, bringing her powerful vocals to Qatar on November 21.

Families can also look forward to Disney on Ice Presents Let's Celebrate Show, transforming the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena into a magical wonderland from November 22 to 30.

Exciting Sporting Events

November promises exhilarating sports events. Motor enthusiasts, mark your calendars for The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 takes place at the Lusail International Circuit from November 29 to December 1. This is your chance to see the world's fastest drivers battle it out on the track.

The Lusail Circuit, known for its modern facilities, offers a thrilling mix of speed and strategy. Expect heart-pounding action as top teams compete for championship points in a race filled with excitement and drama't missa fantastic weekend of motorsport, entertainment, and fun. Be part of the action and experience the buzz of F1 in Qatar.

The Qatar Running Series (QRS) Fall Edition 2024 will take place from October 18 to November 29 across various stadiums in Qatar.

Additionally, the Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show, showcasing the beauty and elegance of Arabian horses, will be held at the Longines Indoor Arena, Al Shaqab, from November 6 to 9.

AutoMadness Qatar Exhibition will captivate car enthusiasts with displays of unique and luxury vehicles, making it a must-see for automobile aficionados from November 21 – 23.

The 2nd Doha Promotion Tournament 2024 (Padel) will run from November 18 to 24 at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex. Football fans can revel in the Legends El Clasico, where Real Madrid will take on Barcelona at Khalifa International Stadium on November 28.

Networking and Innovation at Trade Shows and Expos

For those interested in luxury and lifestyle, the Qatar Boat Show 2024 will take place at Old Doha Port from November 6 to 9, showcasing some of the world's most prestigious yachts. The Qatar Travel Mart 2024 will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) from November 25 to 27, gathering industry experts to explore the latest trends in global travel and tourism.

Additionally, the 14th Katara Traditional Dhow Festival will celebrate Qatar's maritime heritage at Katara Beach from November 27 to December 7. Visitors can immerse themselves in cultural activities, traditional boat displays, and culinary delights, providing a true taste of Qatar's seafaring history.

Engaging Community Events for Public

Mark your calendars for a series of engaging community events happening in November. The AlGhorrah for Literature and Arts an event that celebrates a wide range of arts, including theatre, music, poetry, bringing together diverse members of the community under the banner of the arts (November 28 – December 2). Film enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the Ajyal Film Festival 2024, where diverse international and local films are showcased November 16 – 23.