Amir Congratulates President Of Moldova On Re-Election
Date
11/4/2024 7:23:09 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova on the occasion of her re-election for a new presidential term, wishing her success and the Moldovan people further progress and prosperity.
