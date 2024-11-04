عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Congratulates President Of Moldova On Re-Election

Amir Congratulates President Of Moldova On Re-Election


11/4/2024 7:23:09 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova on the occasion of her re-election for a new presidential term, wishing her success and the Moldovan people further progress and prosperity.

MENAFN04112024000063011010ID1108848076


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search