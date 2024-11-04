Amir Congratulates President Of Moldova On Re-Election

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova on the occasion of her re-election for a new presidential term, wishing her success and the Moldovan people further progress and prosperity.

